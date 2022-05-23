Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces licensing agreement with Tiktok

NAPLES, Fla., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro Music Rights ("PMR"), one of the world's largest music licensing companies, is pleased to announce that it has granted the well-known video service TikTok a license that will allow its users to create videos which include music from Pro Music Rights' extensive repertoire. The agreement will enable TikTok to offer PMR's more than 2,500,000 works to its users. Jake P. Noch, CEO of Pro Music Rights, said that he is very pleased to enter into the relationship with TikTok. "I think that TikTok is a wonderful platform and will be an outstanding online venue to expand the audience for our music, since it is routinely used by millions all over the world," said Mr. Noch.

About Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)