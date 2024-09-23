Professor Luo Min Invited to Attend World Congress on Cardiology and Heart Disease in London this October to Share New Findings on His Innovative Heart Disease Treatments

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professor Luo Min, from Beijing Yuhe Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine Rehabilitation Hospital, has been invited to attend the 36th World Congress on Cardiology and Heart Disease on October 17-18, 2024 in London to introduce his original neural excitation theory of heart disease and promote the global development of new technologies for the treatment of heart disease.

Professor Luo Min

At the conference, Professor Luo will present his theory and its potential clinical applications in a session titled "The Newest Advances in the Prediction and Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease in Our Research," which has been accepted for an Oral Presentation. Professor Luo's research introduces a groundbreaking approach to heart disease treatment, potentially reducing the need for surgery and significantly improving postoperative recovery for patients. The abstract will be published in the Cardiology Congress 2024 supporting journals, including Cardiovascular Therapy: Open Access, Interventional Cardiology, and the Journal of Medical Implants & Surgery.

Professor Luo discovered that spinal nerve abnormalities can lead to spasms, contractions, and narrowing of the coronary arteries, resulting in myocardial ischemia. He emphasized that abnormal thoracic sympathetic nerve function, often overlooked, plays a key role in coronary heart disease. Since the coronary arteries are controlled by these nerves, excessive nerve activity can cause artery contractions. Therefore, regulating the nervous system may relieve coronary spasms and stenosis, offering potential treatments for coronary heart disease and heart failure, significantly improving patient outcomes.

Professor Luo stated: "Heart disease treatment shouldn't rely solely on surgery, and my research suggests that regulating the nervous system could be a key future breakthrough. By integrating theories from various medical disciplines, I'm delighted to introduce the concept of interdisciplinary holistic medicine. This approach aims to help doctors better understand the root causes of diseases, potentially shifting away from symptomatic, single-focus treatments and offering more effective, long-term cures."

About Professor Luo Min

Professor Luo Min has over 30 years of multidisciplinary clinical consultation experience, and has studied orthopedics, neurology, general surgery, anesthesiology, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular medicine, and critical care medicine. He created the first interdisciplinary physician alliance in China, integrating advanced technologies from multiple disciplines and creating a unique new concept of modern diagnosis and treatment. Professor Luo has independently developed 19 national-level minimally invasive technologies and 12 provincial-level minimally invasive innovations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2512472/Professor_Luo_Min.jpg