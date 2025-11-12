PSEG Long Island Tops the J.D. Power 2025 Business Customer Satisfaction Study in the East Large Segment

Company is the most improved electric service provider in the nation in J.D. Power rankings

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSEG Long Island has been ranked the highest in customer satisfaction among business customers in the East Large Segment, according to the J.D. Power 2025 Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction StudySM. The honor caps off an 11-year rise from the bottom of the survey rankings when PSEG Long Island took over operation of the electric grid.

J.D. Power surveyed 18,132 business customers nationwide in 2025. The "East Large" category of the study includes major electric utilities operating in Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

"Since we started in 2014, PSEG Long Island has worked nonstop to improve the experience for the 1.2 million electric customers we serve on Long Island and in the Rockaways — including more than 130,000 commercial customers," said David Lyons, interim president and COO of PSEG Long Island. "After a decade of diligent improvements, it is a true honor to be ranked highest in business customer satisfaction among utilities in 12 states."

"This award is a reflection of the efforts our employees have put into developing the programs and support that businesses need," said Lou DeBrino, vice president of Customer Operations at PSEG Long Island. "I also want to thank our business customers for recognizing our commitment through their responses to the J.D. Power survey."

Customers responding to the J.D. Power survey rated PSEG Long Island #1 in four important categories: Digital Channels, People, Cost and Information Provided.

PSEG Long Island offers many programs and incentives for business customers, including free energy assessments; economic development grants and bill credit programs; energy efficiency rebates, and electric vehicle (EV) and EV charger incentives.

The company supports its largest business customers through a dedicated team of Major Accounts employees who liaise with key personnel within those businesses to help ensure quality service.

To help its small business customers, PSEG Long Island deploys Business First Advocates, who cover commercial districts across the service area, providing concierge service to help them manage their electricity needs.

PSEG Long Island also launched several economic development initiatives in 2018, providing more than $2.8 million since then to support local business owners.

Main Street Revitalization grants are designed to encourage economic vitality and growth of a business district by incentivizing business customers to undertake renovation or expansion projects to startup or grow their business. To date, 72 businesses have received nearly $2 million in grants under this program. The grants support local commerce and communities. They also support the local economy because these grant recipients created nearly 1,200 new jobs at their new or expanded businesses.

The Main Street Revitalization program is one part of Business First, PSEG Long Island's ongoing initiative to support small businesses on Long Island and in the Rockaway.

Business First also offers the Vacant Space Revival program, and the CommunityThrive Program grant.

The Vacant Space Revival program provides up to $10,000 in electric bill discounts for a new business' first year, which can be a financially difficult time. Since 2018, more than $400,000 has been provided to more than 170 new businesses under this program.

In addition to these direct-to-business grants, local business groups such as chambers of commerce, business improvement districts and civic associations that support businesses are eligible for improvement and beautification grants of up to $10,000 each. Under PSEG Long Island's newly renamed CommunityThrive Program, business organizations may qualify for reimbursement for items such as outdoor seating areas and tables, planters and signage – to encourage dining and commerce in downtown areas.

Along with Business First, PSEG Long Island's Energy Efficiency group offers significant rebates for heating and cooling, indoor and outdoor lighting, refrigeration and more to help business owners save money while reducing their carbon footprints.

To learn more about the business support offered by PSEG Long Island, visit psegliny.com/businessfirst.

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Visit PSEG Long Island at:

psegliny.com

PSEG Long Island on Facebook

PSEG Long Island on Instagram

PSEG Long Island on X (formerly Twitter )

PSEG Long Island on LinkedIn

PSEG Long Island on YouTube

PSEG Long Island on Flickr

Contact: Media Relations Pager

516.229.7248

[email protected]

SOURCE PSEG Long Island