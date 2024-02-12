Pudgy Penguins Series 2 Brings Collectible Coolness to Walmart Shelves!

PMI Kid's World

12 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

Time to Expand Your Huddle with Pudgy Penguins Series 2!

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Pudgy Penguins fans' collections are about to get even pudgier, with series 2 of the beloved huddle sliding onto shelves of Walmart in February and Target in March. The Web3-born brand turned must-have collectible line is back for the highly anticipated second series from PMI Kids' World with new looks and designs.

Pudgy Penguins Series 2 (CNW Group/PMI Kid's World)
Pudgy Penguins proved to be a smash hit even beyond the web! Last year, PMI Kids' World brought the huddle to reality with a collectible toy line that quickly became an Amazon hot list chart-topper, selling half a million in toy sales within just a few days at the Pudgy Penguins storefront.

Following an immensely successful debut in series 1, which sold out on Amazon within 24 hours, launching series 2 brings more to fan-favorite Pudgy Penguins with new figures and plush lines. Each toy also includes a digital experience: an official, scannable, redeemable code that unlocks digital penguin customization using different trait boxes.

"Pudgy Penguins have truly taken on a life of their own, and it's been incredible to see them come to life through our partnership with PMI Kids' World," said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins. "Seeing the fandom grow through a tangible Pudgy Penguins experience has shown the power the Huddle has online and offline."

"The Huddle has created such positivity, and the Series 2 collection is a testament to the joy and charm these adorable companions bring," said Omer Dekel, PMI Ltd. Kids' World, COO. "Each waddle tells a story that warms the heart of every collector."

PMI Ltd. Kids' World Pudgy Penguin Series Products:

  • Pudgy Penguins Figures
    • 4 Penguins to Collect
  • Pudgy Penguins Collectible Figures – Igloo Pack
    • 22 Penguins to Collect
    • Each Igloo contains 1 Penguin and 1 colored leaflet
  • Pudgy Penguins Clip-On Plush in a Blind Box
    • 6 Clip-On Plush to Collect
  • Pudgy Penguins Plush Buddies
    • 4 Penguins to Collect

For more information on Pudgy Penguins Toyline, please visit: www.pudgypenguins.com and follow PMI on:

About Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is dedicated to making Web3 accessible to everyone by creating innovative products that enable seamless onboarding. Their focus on community empowerment and building brand awareness has made them the leading IP in the Web3 space while also disrupting the traditional IP sphere. They're committed to impacting the everyday consumer and shaping the future of IP, Web3, and beyond. Visit pudgypenguins.com to learn more.

About PMI Kids' World

Established in 1995, PMI Kids' World is a leading gaming-sector toy manufacturer focused on licensing consumer products in over 170 countries. PMI Kids' World gives licensed intellectual properties (IPs) a vibrant existence by creating high-quality, innovative, affordable toys and collectibles. We're here to bring the mega children's brands and the coolest lines to kids worldwide. Our lineup includes esteemed names like Sonic Prime, Pudgy Penguins, Brawl Stars, and many others. Rooted in our purpose is the aspiration to ensure that every child can partake in the delight of play, irrespective of their circumstances.

SOURCE PMI Kid's World

