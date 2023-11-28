Pylontech and BloombergNEF Jointly Release Global Residential Energy Storage Market White Paper

News provided by

Pylontech

28 Nov, 2023, 02:10 ET

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pylontech and BloombergNEF (BNEF) achieved a significant milestone in advancing the energy storage industry through the joint release of an in-depth white paper titled "Scaling the Residential Energy Storage Market" at the BNEF Summit Shanghai on November 27th. This collaborative effort underscores the close partnership between the two entities, emphasizing their shared commitment to driving the energy sector forward and contributing to global energy transition initiatives.

Continue Reading

Over the past few years, the residential energy storage industry has experienced rapid growth. However, there are questions remaining about the choice of products, the value chain of the industry, and the policies and business models which will allow residential battery owners to capture the value of the grid flexibility they may provide. The white paper delves into these issues, providing profound insights by analyzing the current state of the residential market and projecting future developments.

The white paper conducts a comprehensive analysis of the value of residential energy storage from multiple dimensions. In addition to delivering economic benefits to users and empowering them with the ability to autonomously manage energy, residential energy storage, as an integral component of distributed energy, can provide essential services to the power system. This supports society in exploring more effective methods of energy dispatch, ultimately establishing a flexible, stable, and reliable new energy network.

The white paper emphasizes the significance of global collaboration within the industry value chain. Some Chinese companies have secured long-term technological and manufacturing advantages in battery cells, battery modules, BMS (Battery Management Systems), and more. Conversely, some local foreign companies possess stronger deployment capabilities, enabling them to offer aggregation and energy trading services. Collaboration between the two can yield complementary advantages, maximizing the value of residential storage.

Pylontech, a pioneering industry leader with over a decade of deep-rooted experience, holds global recognition, particularly in the residential storage sector. BloombergNEF is an authoritative research provider specializing in analyzing future energy trends. Their collaborative effort in releasing the global white paper on residential storage offers profound insights for the industry, fostering innovation and collaboration, and collectively contributing to the development of a sustainable global residential storage market.

Read the white paper here: https://bit.ly/3sPhVRo

About BloombergNEF

BloombergNEF (BNEF) is a strategic research provider covering global commodity markets and the disruptive technologies driving the transition to a low-carbon economy. Their expert coverage assesses pathways for the power, transport, industry, buildings and agriculture sectors to adapt to the energy transition. BNEF help commodity trading, corporate strategy, finance and policy professionals navigate change and generate opportunities.

About Pylontech

Pylontech (stock code: 688063 ) was founded in 2009 as a dedicated battery energy storage system provider and became the first publicly listed company in China in 2020 with a primary focus on energy storage as its core business. Pylontech integrates industrial chain with its robust research and development capabilities and comprehensive manufacturing expertise, spanning from cells, battery management systems and system integration. Its products and solutions have established a presence in over 80 nations and regions, with over one million energy storage systems successfully commissioned. In 2022, Pylontech was ranked as No.1 residential battery energy storage provider by S&P Global Commodity Insights."

SOURCE Pylontech

Also from this source

Společnost Pylontech zakládá první továrnu v zahraničí

Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd. („Pylontech") oznámila 18. května 2023 na tiskové konferenci v italském Benátsku svůj plán vybudovat první zahraniční...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.