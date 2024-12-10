QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2025

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the third edition of the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, showcasing over 1,740 universities from 107 locations.

The University of Toronto is confirmed world's #1, followed by ETH Zurich in second place. Lund University in Sweden and the University of California, Berkeley share joint third.

Prof Meric Gertler, President, University of Toronto, said: "We are thrilled that our university is once again ranked 1st in the world in the QS Sustainability Rankings, confirming our resolve to lead the way to a sustainable future."

Top 10

2025 2024 Institution Country 1 1 University of Toronto Canada 2 18 ETH Zurich Switzerland 3 8 Lund University Sweden 3 2 University of California, Berkeley USA 5 189 UCL UK 5 4 University of British Columbia Canada 7 6 Imperial College London UK 7 15 The University of Edinburgh UK 9 3 The University of Manchester UK 9 9 The University of Melbourne Australia

Seven African universities rank in the top 500. The University of Cape Town ranks 45th, the highest in the region. Cairo University is ranked 370th.

Australia has 14 universities in the top 100, with the University of Melbourne maintaining its position at ninth. QUT is the only Australian institution to climb the table.

In Asia, six universities from four countries rank in the top 100. The University of Tokyo is the highest-ranked, at 44th. Mainland China has 114 ranked universities, led by Fudan University in 133rd spot. India boasts 78 universities, led by IIT Delhi in 171st place.

The United States leads in representation, with 239 institutions ranked. The University of California, Berkeley is joint third but the country's average score trails Europe and Australasia.

The UK has 26 universities in the top 100 globally and more top 10 universities than any other country

EHT Zurich is the #1 European university, climbing to second place.

The University of Toronto remains the world's number one. Two Canadian universities are in the top five, more than any other country or territory.

Despite having the second-highest number of entries, no Mainland Chinese university is in the top 100. Fudan University, the country's top performer, ranks 133 after climbing nine places.

Sweden's Lund University has also made significant progress, climbing from eighth to joint third thanks to improvements in Environmental Education.

New Zealand has all eight universities in the top 500, achieving the highest average score. The University of Auckland leads, ranked 17th globally.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429773/QS_Quacquarelli_Symonds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds