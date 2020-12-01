QuEST Global appoints Dr. Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff to the Board of Directors

Claudia has more than two decades of healthcare domain expertise, focusing on advising healthcare companies in Europe, the United States, and Asia. She started her career with McKinsey in 1995 in Switzerland and became a Senior Partner in China, leading the Asia Health Services and Systems sector within McKinsey. Claudia, who has been with the company for 21 years, moved into a Senior Advisor role within McKinsey in March 2016 when she started to work on global boards. Beyond that, she is also serving on the boards of two start-ups in Asia's healthcare space.

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global, said, "Claudia brings invaluable experience working with organizations in the healthcare sector and an excellent track record of helping them with growth strategies, business development, and identifying valuable growth opportunities. Her deep experience in serving global organizations and understanding of the healthcare market will help us to accelerate our growth plans further and continue to be a trusted thinking partner to our customers."

Commenting on her appointment, Claudia said, "Over the years, QuEST has emerged as a truly global player in the product engineering services industry, helping OEMs and Tier1 suppliers to create the frontier in their respective domains. QuEST has an excellent track record of helping medical device OEMs across the globe solve their product engineering problems, and I am excited to join this fast-growing company. I look forward to helping QuEST Global enhance its growth strategy, gain a competitive edge, and reach new outcomes in the engineering outsourcing market."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 13 countries, 66 global centers, and 11,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance the consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1343880/QuEST_Global.jpg

SOURCE QuEST Global

Related Links

https://www.quest-global.com/

