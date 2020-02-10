QuEST Global Continues Expansion in the European Market With Appointment of Senior Executives in Germany and Switzerland

SINGAPORE, ZURICH and MUNICH, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering and lifecycle services company, has announced the appointment of two senior European executives: Eric Krapf as Business Head of Europe and Andreas Fröschl as Strategic Client Partner (SCP). With 26 offices across France, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Sweden and UK, Europe is integral to QuEST's comprehensive global strategy. These important leadership appointments will further strengthen the company's capabilities and commitment to provide innovative and trusted engineering services and solutions to European customers and further enable them to Create the Frontiers in the European market. Eric will be based in Zurich and Andreas will operate from the Munich office of QuEST.

Eric is well-known in the engineering and digital industry with deep expertise in value creation for customers, strategy & solution formulation and execution excellence. He is passionate about aligning culture, strategy and structure with a strong focus on growing business by building highly successful teams and leaders. As Business Head of Europe, he will help the company accomplish its vision and goals for the highest value solutions for customers through agile and collaborative Trusted Thinking Partnerships in order to accelerate growth for the company in the European market.

Hailing from Munich, Andreas comes with a robust experience in Transportation and Industrial Engineering domains. During his tenure with some of the globally renowned brands, he has been responsible for achieving innovation and sustainable growth. As an SCP at QuEST, he will lead the company's overall growth in Germany and the surrounding region by spearheading a dynamic and responsive customer centric business strategy and directing value delivery for key clients.

"Eric and Andreas are leaders with impressive credentials, proven track records of intellectual leadership, and extensive customer focus," said Dush Reddy, Global Business Head, QuEST Global. "We are delighted to welcome both of them to the QuEST family and I am confident that under their leadership, the company will continue growing as a Trusted, Thinking Partner in the European market. With Eric and Andreas on-board, we will keep aspiring to deliver innovative engineering solutions that will drive transformation for our customers to advance society."

Eric Krapf, joining as the Business Head of Europe at QuEST Global said, "I am honoured to join QuEST, a company that is at the forefront of the convergence of mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering. Such convergence of technologies is reshaping every industry across different walks of life. We at QuEST have a unique opportunity to deliver engineering and digital solutions that create significant value to our clients, employees, investors and other stakeholders. I am thankful to the QuEST leadership team for giving me this opportunity to join the QuEST family."

Excited to join QuEST Global, Andreas Fröschl said, "QuEST has created a differentiated position and is one of the most respected and well-known engineering services brands across the globe. I am extremely happy and delighted to join the QuEST Team and look forward to focusing our energy to deepen our trusted customer relationships, offer best in class services and expanded technology and innovation for our customers."

About QuEST Global

For more than 20 years, QuEST Global has aimed to be a trusted global product engineering and lifecycle services partner to many of the worlds' most recognized companies in the Aero Engines, Hi-Tech, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation (Auto and Rail), Power and Industrial, Oil & Gas and Medical Devices industries. With a global presence in 15 countries, 67 global delivery centers and 13,000+ personnel, QuEST Global believes that it is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise aim to help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

