QuEST Global Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Engineering Community S.L. to Accelerate Engineering Innovations for Customers in Europe

QuEST Global, the pioneering engineering services provider, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Barcelona-based Engineering Community S.L. (engicom), thus adding additional sought-after capability of Research & Development in the manufacturing cycle of new products.

This acquisition is the latest in a series of similar milestones achieved by QuEST in sync with their rapid diversification strategy. With this, QuEST will boost their onshore presence in Europe, providing significant development efficiency and delivery time benefits to customers across industries, especially in Power, Automotive and Hi-Tech. A highly specialized engineering co-development partner for OEMs and product innovators, engicom has wide experience spanning close to two decades along the entire product development and manufacturing value chain. Crystallizing their expertise in various verticals, engicom has developed a series of advanced mechanical components that simplify supply chain and ensure continuous improvement for manufacturers.

Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, QuEST Global, said, "We are constantly looking for outstanding engineering talent and capability to create solutions for our engineering customers. engicom's founders, who are passionate engineers themselves, have deep experience in new product development and all associated engineering services in Wind, Automotive, and Hi-Tech sectors. Our customers are leaders in their respective industries and this acquisition will help us provide them with lower cost solutions in Europe. We are investing heavily in building digital competences including artificial intelligence, deep learning, and augmented reality solutions to help our customers innovate and shrink their product development cycle and also bring new solutions to their market."

Founded in 2002, engicom is led by Adria Roca, Eduard Ferreró and Lluis Raurich. They have a strong team of design engineers with an excellent capability to build and run test rigs for developing innovative, lightweight and reliable engineering solutions. We will use their capability to bring low cost mechanical test rig design and development solutions to our world-wide clients. Leveraging their deep cross-industry know-how in a region from where they can deliver value engineering solutions to customers, engicom offers services such as technical concepts, feasibility studies, testing, 2D-3D drawing & modeling, technical documentation & simulation, FEM analysis, small series assembly and prototyping for R&D divisions of customers in Power, Hi-Tech and Automotive domains.

Lluis Raurich, CEO of Engineering Community, said, "The combination of engicom and QuEST brings great opportunities for our customers, employees, and Spain. Our capabilities in providing cutting-edge engineering solutions and QuEST's expertise in software and mechanical domains will create advanced service offerings and unmatched value for our customers. As a global organization, we will be able to serve new and larger customers in Spain, create more high-skilled engineering jobs, and make a more significant contribution to the economy."

Marcos Vega, Vice President and Business Head - Spain, QuEST Global, said, "The addition of engicom into QuEST's portfolio will enhance our capacity and capabilities to support our customers in the region. engicom has a strong Engineering and R&D team with excellent test bench support and strong capability to provide lightweight engineering solutions. This will broaden QuEST's spectrum of engineering services and strengthen relations with existing customers in Spain and Europe."

Over the last two decades, QuEST has grown at a consistently rapid pace, both organically and otherwise. This is the sixth in a series of acquisitions they made in Europe, and through these acquisitions, the company has added great leadership along with remarkable capabilities to create one of the broadest portfolio offerings in engineering services.

