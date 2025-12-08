SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its strong Kickstarter debut, RoboUP's new-generation robot mower, the Raccoon 2 SE, has already surpassed 500 backers, reflecting strong demand among small-garden owners. To celebrate, the company is releasing a limited Christmas Surprise Bundle, offering the Raccoon 2 SE with extra blades and boundary ground stakes for a special price of $406.

It's the kind of practical holiday gift parents truly appreciate. Easy, simple, and designed for stress-free mowing.

Raccoon 2 SE Launches Christmas Special — A Holiday Offer to Get Your Lawn Ready for Spring

Easy to start, no tech skills needed: No RTK setup, no boundary wire, and even no App required. Users can begin mowing directly by pressing the button on the mower directly.

Instant, hassle-free mowing: Target Area Mode handles up to 80㎡ with parallel paths, while Spot Cutting Mode delivers a precise 2m×2m squared-spiral pattern (both completely mapping-free).

Consistent, worry-free results: Auto mapping, scheduled mowing, and auto-return work together to streamline daily lawn care effortlessly.

The Raccoon 2 SE helps busy, dual-income families save time and focus on what matters most, making it a meaningful Christmas gift for those seeking a more relaxed, enjoyable year ahead.

A tidy yard without extra work: Ride-on-Edge and Edge Mowing reduces and eliminates the need for extra trimming, ensuring clean borders without the manual work.

Smarter, safer mowing experience: Smart obstacle avoidance helps protect family, pets, and outdoor furniture. The ultra-quiet >56 dB design also ensures the mowing stays non-disruptive.

Handles your whole yard without supervision: Supports up to three mowing zones, with 36% hill-climbing capability and 80cm narrow-path navigation. This enables smooth, automated coverage for typical home gardens under 500㎡/5,400 sq. ft.

The Raccoon 2 SE Christmas Special Bundle is available until the end of the Kickstarter campaign. Mass production is underway, with first shipments expected in February 2026. The mower comes with a 3-year warranty and 2-year coverage for core components, with repair, replacement, and remote troubleshooting provided as needed. RoboUP service centers are located in Europe and the United States, with the network continually expanding.

This is the final opportunity to secure the Raccoon 2 SE with exclusive holiday perks before prices return to standard tiers. To learn more and claim the Christmas Special while it lasts, join the RoboUP community and visit the campaign page today.

