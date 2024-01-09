Rafael Nadal's 2007 French Open Final Winning Racket Over Federer Up For Auction

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Memorabilia, the global leader in tennis memorabilia, is thrilled to announce an auction featuring a remarkable piece of tennis history: Rafael Nadal's championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open Final victory over Roger Federer. The iconic racket was the exact racket with which Nadal won the championship point, sealing his 3rd Grand Slam title. It is expected to achieve $150,000, with bidding open online at PrestigeMemorabilia.com from January 9th to January 28th.

Rafael Nadal's championship point winning racket from his 2007 French Open Final victory over Roger Federer, in custom framing. The racket comes with a Resolution Photomatch document, forensically confirming it was the very racket which won the final point.
The historic racket was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum, as part of eight-time Grand Slam winner Ken Rosewall's personal collection. The recent closure of the museum has allowed collectors and fans alike this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.  A coveted Resolution Photomatch certificate accompanies the racket, forensically confirming that it was the very racket which won the championship point. The racket was also used by Nadal in previous matches of the tournament, including during victories against Novak Djokovic and Carlos Moya. In addition to Nadal's 2007 French Open racket, the auction features memorabilia from Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ken Rosewall and more. 

En route to the 2007 French Open final, 21-year-old Rafael Nadal defeated a lineup of champions including Juan Martin Del Potro, Lleyton Hewitt, Carlos Moya, and Novak Djokovic. The final staged an electrifying showdown against the world's top-ranked player, Roger Federer, adding another thrilling chapter to what is widely regarded as the most storied rivalry in tennis. In a gripping four-set final that extended over three hours, Nadal ultimately collapsed onto his back in triumphant celebration, laying on the iconic clay courts of Roland Garros. It was in this moment of victory that he released the very racket, now up for auction, onto the hallowed red clay. Rafael Nadal's level of dominance at the Roland Garros championships in Paris is arguably unmatched by any other athlete in history.

