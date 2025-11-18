Raythink Rises to Top 10 in 2025 Security 50, Driving Smarter, Safer Security Solutions

YANTAI, China, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology today announces its ranking of 9th in the 2025 a&s Security 50, one of the world's most respected annual lists highlighting leading security equipment manufacturers. As a pioneer in thermal imaging, Raythink is committed to creating incremental value for customers with technological advancements, continuously expanding the boundaries of human perception, and enabling humans to discover the beauty of the world through multidimensional perspectives.

"Being in the global top ten is a recognition of our work so far, and also a brand-new beginning," said Jin Cong, product manager of Raythink. "This ranking reflects our commitment to breakthrough innovation in thermal imaging, multi-spectral sensing, and AI-driven security solutions. We will continue to empower customers worldwide with intelligent, efficient, and reliable products."

Over the past year, Raythink has strengthened its presence in the security industry and beyond, with solutions applied in the smart industry, intelligent robotics, optical gas imaging, fire safety, new energy, environmental protection, and healthcare. Behind these applications lies Raythink's strong R&D capability, backed by its parent company: 1,700+ R&D personnel, nine global R&D centers, annual investment exceeding 19.9% of revenue, and more than 3,400 intellectual property rights.

In 2025, AI drove structural growth in the global security industry, and Raythink advanced scenario-specific AI algorithms alongside tailored software platforms, delivering comprehensive security solutions, including the VIS-3100 for forest fire prevention and the VIS-4100 for wide-area security monitoring.

Despite global trade fluctuations and new barriers, Raythink deepened its international footprint by expanding collaborations across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the Americas—offering localised services, faster technical responses, and tailored solutions. The company welcomes global partners to join in building open, resilient, and future-ready collaborations.

AI ethics and compliance are another key challenge. Raythink's product manager highlighted that thermal imaging naturally protects privacy by focusing on behaviors rather than personal details. As AI capabilities grow and regulations evolve, Raythink sees opportunities for secure, privacy-conscious applications in the security sector.

Looking ahead to 2026, Raythink will continue to expand scenario-driven deployments, enhance AI precision, and explore innovative technologies to deliver next-generation security solutions that meet the evolving needs of security, industrial, and urban clients worldwide.

