Ready to Bolt to the Bar? Michelob ULTRA Teams Up with Usain Bolt to Cover the Cost of Post-Workout Beers at the Bar

Bolt and Michelob ULTRA understand that this is the perfect time to gather with friends at the neighborhood bar and toast to a great sweat session. That's why for one day, on July 24, the legendary sprinter and ULTRA want people to head back to their favorite bars to put their post-workout ULTRA on his 'running tab.'

"I've always been someone who has had as much fun off the track as on it, which makes this partnership with Michelob ULTRA so perfect," said Usain Bolt, eleven-time world champion and eight-time gold medalist. "I strongly believe in the brand's mantra that 'it's only worth it if you enjoy it' and I'm thrilled that we are able to join forces on a program that combines the joy in both exercise and sharing a beer with your friends at the bar."

To put your ULTRA on Bolt's tab, grab a few friends and bolt to the bar. Then, simply upload your ULTRA receipt to ULTRABeerRun.com. It's as easy as that! Once the receipt is validated, Michelob ULTRA will email a prepaid card valued up to $5 to reimburse your ULTRA purchase.

Can't make it to the bar on July 24? You can still enjoy a post-workout beer with friends through Michelob ULTRA's Beer Run program. Michelob ULTRA has you covered all summer long by rewarding your crunches, downward dogs or any exercise activity with a refreshing ULTRA.

"Bars are part of the fabric of our communities; it's where we come together, meet up, catch up and cheer up with friends," said Ricardo Marques, Vice President of Marketing, Michelob ULTRA. "That is why we are partnering with Usain Bolt for our ongoing Beer Run campaign to celebrate the return of bars, encourage people to continue being active all summer long and balance it out with the perfect, low calorie beer."

Are you ready to grab some friends and bolt to the bar? To learn more about the Beer Run, visit ULTRABeerRun.com, follow @MichelobULTRA on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube and the #ULTRABeerRun hashtag. For more information visit www.MichelobULTRA.com .

Michelob ULTRA's "Bolt to Bars" campaign is part of its ongoing Beer Run program and will be supported by two ad spots ( 0:15 and 0:30 ) that will run on TV, social and digital, and the campaign will also be supported with localized OOH, social media and PR.

Michelob ULTRA's Beer Run initiative is part of Anheuser-Busch's "Let's Grab A Beer" platform that aims to make the moments we come together over a beer even better. Learn more about "Let's Grab A Beer" on the Anheuser-Busch newsroom.

Program Disclosures:

ULTRA BEER RUN GIVEAWAY. No Purchase Necessary. Open to US and DC residents (excluding AL, CA and TX residents) who are participants of the "My Cooler Rewards Program" who are 21+. See Program Terms and Conditions at Mycooler.com/beerrunrules for prizes and details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. Prize is a $5 virtual card that can be used to purchase one (1) Michelob ULTRA.

RUNNING TAB REBATES AND SWEEPSTAKES. No Purchase Necessary. Valid to U.S. residents 21+ in participating states. Offer submission period only from 4pm – 8pm EDT on 7/24/21. Visit ULTRABeerRun.com for complete details. Message and data rates may apply. Void where prohibited. Prize is a $5 rebate for one (1) purchase of a can or bottle of Michelob ULTRA at a bar or restaurant.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share and the No. 2 beer in the industry by dollar sales. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial flavors or colors, it is a superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, hops, and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. Michelob ULTRA reminds you to always drink, and sweat, responsibly.

For More Information:

Jessica Thorpe

[email protected]

Jake Spitz

[email protected]

SOURCE Michelob ULTRA

Related Links

http://www.michelobultra.com/

