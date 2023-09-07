RealTruck, Inc. welcomes Baljinder Singh as chief financial officer

Singh to lead finance and IT for premier aftermarket accessories company

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, Inc., the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and an online destination for truck, Jeep® and off-road enthusiasts, today announces the appointment of Baljinder Singh as chief financial officer. Singh joins the company's executive leadership team and reports directly to CEO, Carl-Martin Lindahl.

"We are pleased to welcome Baljinder to RealTruck. He will be a valuable asset as we continue to scale our strong portfolio of industry-leading products, brands and services." said Lindahl. "He brings a wealth of knowledge from his years of executive experience in finance and accounting, where he drove profitable growth and delivered significant improvements in cash generation." 

Before joining RealTruck, Singh served as CFO for Wahl Clipper Corporation, a global manufacturer of hair clippers and trimmers. Prior to Wahl, he was CFO at SVP Worldwide, the world's largest consumer sewing machine company. Singh also gained experience at Serta Simmons Bedding, Grainger and Motorola. He holds a master's degree in business administration from Roosevelt University and a bachelor's degree in accountancy from Northern Illinois University.

Singh is responsible for overseeing all aspects of RealTruck's finance and IT organizations and supporting RealTruck's One Company operating model through key strategic initiatives that will build organizational strength by better aligning teams, the brand portfolio and operational resources.

"I am thrilled to join the RealTruck team and contribute to its continued growth and success," said Singh. "The company has a stellar reputation as an industry leader and I look forward to leveraging my expertise to secure the best possible financial future for RealTruck."

RealTruck recently acquired the Go Rhino brand, expanding operations into Mexico and solidifying its position as a leader in truck and Jeep accessories.

About RealTruck
RealTruck is the premier manufacturer of functional aftermarket accessories and digital destination for truck, Jeep® and off-road enthusiasts. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Mich. with over 5,000 associates across 47 locations throughout North America, RealTruck continuously designs, develops, manufactures, and sells industry-defining products with more than 630 patents and growing. RealTruck's extensive product offering is a leader in each of its primary categories. The company's omni-channel approach makes it easy for people to find the right products to transform their vehicle, gain expert advice, and secure professional installation whether they're shopping for products online at RealTruck.com or through the more than 12,000 dealer locations and automotive (OEM) partnerships who sell their products. RealTruck is engineered to deliver a seamless consumer experience from idea to installation. For more information, visit realtruck.com.

Media Contact:
Aditi Harsh
Tombras
[email protected]
865.385.4710

