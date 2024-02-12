REALTY ONE GROUP ROCKS LAS VEGAS SUPER BOWL WEEK

Power-Packed Event Reminds Professionals Why
They're with the No. 1 Real Estate Brand

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, rocked a crowd of nearly 3,000 this past Super Bowl week at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, during ONE Summit International 2024. This UNtraditional, ONE-of-a-kind event wow'd real estate professionals from around the U.S. and 20 countries with iconic speakers and entertainers who delivered impactful messages and stunning performances.

"We're the only real estate franchisor bold enough to pair our event with the Super Bowl - it was an UNbelievable, life-changing program for all," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group who caught a pass from Las Vegas Raiders' Quarterback Aidan O'Connell to open the program. "We came together as ONE to celebrate our COOLTURE and the impact we have every day and to recharge so we can crush it this year!"

Headliners for the football-themed event, "Where Legends are Made," included NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, popular sportscaster Erin Andrews and America's Got Talent's (AGT) Terry Crews. The Las Vegas Raiders' House Band and Raiderettes brought the crowd to its feet on day ONE and the energy never left the room with other guest speakers and performers including:

  • Jade Simmons, world-class concert pianist and powerhouse speaker
  • Jon Dorenbos, former NFL player, AGT finalist and magician
  • Jesse Itzler, Entrepreneur, author and rapper
  • America's Got Talent superstar Kristy Sellars
  • NFL Legends Brian Urlacher, Nick Lowery, Neil Smith and Willie Gault also made appearances, greeting guests in the ONE Marketplace

The 4th annual ONE Cares Walk kicked Sunday with the Beverly Carter Foundation's Founder, Carl Carter, leading walkers around the Las Vegas Sphere that turned black and gold when the group posed for a photo. Two-time Superbowl champ, Neil Smith, spoke at the annual Women's Luncheon which will benefit Smith and Derrick Thomas' Third and Long Foundation and the brand's elite professionals were honored at a special Top Producer reception Monday evening. Pittsburgh Steeler's DJ Digital Dave rocked the confetti-filled BLACK & GOLD gala Tuesday night at TAO Nightclub to close the epic event.

Realty ONE Group International, the only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry, now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

