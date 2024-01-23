REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN GREECE

European Country is the 20th to Turn Black and Gold as the UNBrokerage Rapidly Expands Around the World

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchises in the world, is kicking off the new year with even more exciting international expansion and growth. Greece becomes the 20th country in just 20 months to join the UNBrokerage who is rapidly painting the globe gold.

Odysseus Demetriades is the new franchisor for Greece and will convert his current real estate office to Realty ONE Group, while leading the charge to open new, UNTraditional and dynamic locations, infused with the vibrant brand, throughout the southern European country.

"Odysseus has the passion to further fuel the expansion of our popular lifestyle brand in Europe and to bring the excitement of our COOLTURE (cool + culture) to the real estate market in Greece," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International which has been named a Top Global Franchisor by Entrepreneur . "We share Odysseus' same aspiration - to enable real estate professionals in Greece to achieve greater success faster while building a better life and a lasting legacy."

Demetriades is a former board member of Ikea, one of the most innovative franchises in the world, and has 25 years of real estate and insurance experience, as well as a number of real estate and insurance affiliations and certifications.

"Realty ONE Group, a rapidly growing force in real estate, is set to revolutionize the Greek market," said Demetriades. "Expect an impactful partnership creating value through a network of offices and ambitious real estate professionals. The era of the UNbrokerage has arrived in Greece!"

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

SOURCE Realty ONE Group