Rebalance Health Launches Groundbreaking Products with Proven Clinical Efficacy in Relieving Hot Flashes, Anxiety, and Boosting Testosterone

BOULDER, Colo., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebalance Health, Inc. (www.rebalancehealth.com), the health and wellness innovators that specialize in optimizing human wellness through cortisol management, have launched three new "Superceutical™" systems, high-potency natural supplements designed to alleviate common symptoms of hormonal imbalance. The new products include The Hot Flash System, which offers a natural solution for reducing or eliminating hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms; The Anxiety System, designed to lower side effects of generalized anxiety; and The Testosterone System, which aims to combat symptoms related to low testosterone production.

Each of the Rebalance Systems™ has been formulated by doctors and clinically tested. The systems are comprised of three natural lozenges that are intended to be taken in the morning, afternoon, and at bedtime. The purpose of these systems is to support overall well-being by reducing cortisol levels, which allows the body to achieve deeper, more restorative sleep with fewer interruptions and less nighttime waking. The improved sleep quality provided by the Rebalance Systems™ enables the hormone system to rebalance naturally, resulting in greater overall health. As Rebalance Health Founder and CEO Justin Hai explains, "Every good day starts with a restorative night's sleep."

Rebalance Health, based in Boulder, CO, is an optimal health and performance company focusing on regenerative medicine and the effects on "health span" (the part of a person's life during which they are generally in good health). Rebalance provides proprietary innovative wellness solutions for individuals seeking natural, organic alternatives to Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) and other medications used to support cortisol. Surges in cortisol levels are proven to strongly impact hormonal imbalance.

"Our goal is to maximize health span, and overall physical and mental health," explains Hai. "Our scientific studies, along with extensive well-documented studies by third parties, have determined that cortisol has a fundamental impact on the way the human body is able to effectively regulate hormone production and output. We know that hormones need to be in proper ratios for optimal health to be achieved—and our formulations provide the essential balance that enables individuals to operate at their fullest, to live limitlessly."

Customer feedback regarding use of the Rebalance Systems™ has been strong: Rebalance Health has superior bioavailability—and ingredients are delivered 3x more effectively, with a 3x higher potency. This means your body is getting more of what it needs to increase overall health. Our recent studies have revealed that by taking the Rebalance System™, men boosted their testosterone by 100 points over an 8-week period. Additionally, in an ongoing IRB Study (featuring 100 women) designed to evaluate the effectiveness of The Hot Flash System, the preliminary data shows that, to date, 100% of participants (who are at least 30 days into the study) have reported a reduction in menopausal symptoms. Moreover, 80% of participants in the same study have reported a significant reduction in hot flashes, while 40% of participants have reported a complete elimination of hot flashes.

The Testosterone System is priced at $80, while The Anxiety System and The Hot Flash System are priced at $75 each. All products can be purchased on the Rebalance Health website (www.rebalancehealth.com). Customers have the option to purchase each Rebalance System™ on a monthly basis or as a one-time purchase, with the monthly subscription option providing a 15% discount on the product.

