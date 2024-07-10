RECOM Technologies Unveils Lion HJT 750Wp PV Module with 30-Year Product Warranty

Record-Breaking efficiency of 24.1%

PADOVA, Italy, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RECOM Technologies, a leading European manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Lion HJT 750Wp solar module, setting a new benchmark in the industry with an impressive efficiency of 24.1%. This latest innovation promises exceptional performance, reliability, and a 30-year product warranty, pushing the boundaries of power output in its series.

The Lion HJT 750Wp solar module is engineered with cutting-edge Heterojunction Technology (HJT), ensuring superior energy yield and long-term durability. The Lion HJT 750Wp module guarantees high performance, durability, and a low temperature coefficient of -0.24%/°C. This technology combines a mono thin crystalline silicon wafer with ultra-thin amorphous silicon layers, resulting in increased efficiency and enhanced energy harvesting compared to conventional silicon solar panels.

The Lion HJT 750Wp module boasts a bifaciality factor of up to 90%, significantly higher than the industry standard of 70%. This enhancement allows the modules to generate up to 20% more energy yield, particularly in low-light conditions such as during the morning, evening, and cloudy skies. Furthermore, the N-type technology utilized in these modules substantially reduces power losses and eliminates Potential Induced Degradation (PID) and Light Induced Degradation (LID) effects, ensuring the lowest Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE).

As the demand for renewable energy solutions continues to rise, RECOM Technologies remains at the forefront, pioneering advancements that drive the industry forward. The Lion HJT 750Wp module is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the solar energy sector. This advancement underscores RECOM's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that address the growing energy needs of businesses worldwide.

RECOM Technologies is a module, cell, inverter, hybrid storage systems, batteries, and electrical vehicle (EV) charger manufacturer, an innovative company integrating R&D, manufacturing and distribution. RECOM Technologies is a leading European based renewable energy company with notable presence in the global solar industry with an annual production capacity exceeding 3.2 GW and sales in over 110 countries.

