Recorded Future Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

News provided by

Recorded Future

03 Aug, 2023, 11:53 ET

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the largest threat intelligence company, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named Recorded Future as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Service Providers." The report, which states "external cyber threat intelligence is now a necessary foundational component of any organization's cybersecurity defenses," recognizes that "Recorded Future is best known for its extensive open source threat intelligence.

The Forrester evaluation notes, "Recorded Future is an easy-to-use yet powerful threat intelligence solution. Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud is composed of nine specific threat intelligence modules, strategically designed and grouped for specific use cases and user personas. This allows customers to expand their deployment as they mature." The report goes on to note that Recorded Future boasts "over 10 billion entities in its Intelligence Graph ecosystem, which serves as the foundation for the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud," further stating, "reference customers believe that Recorded Future's open-source threat intelligence is best in class..."

"We agree with Forrester that threat intelligence is a foundational component of cybersecurity defense. Recorded Future's mission is to secure our world with Intelligence, and we believe being recognized as a Leader validates the work we're doing with over 1,750 clients across the Globe. " — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

With Recorded Future, organizations gain real-time visibility into expanding attack surfaces and threat landscapes, allowing them to act with the speed and confidence needed to reduce risk and securely drive business. The Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud elevates existing security defenses by enhancing the depth and breadth of protection. Organizations receive real-time insights into threats and attacks before they impact, enabling them to stay ahead of attackers at the speed and scale of today's threat environment.

Read The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Service Providers here: https://go.recordedfuture.com/forrester-wave-threat-intelligence-service-providers.

Learn more about the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud here, or request a demo at:
https://go.recordedfuture.com/demo .

About Recorded Future
Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,750 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.

SOURCE Recorded Future

Also from this source

Recorded Future Launches New Capabilities to Enhance Threat Visibility, Increase Automation, and Reduce Threat Exposure

Recorded Future Experts to Deliver Key Intelligence Sessions at RSA Conference 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.