Recording Artist, Teacher Stephanie Urbina Jones and Other Experts Explore How to Grow Through Pain to Purpose

In Shaman Heart 26 experts take readers on a transformational journey

BETHESDA, Md., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaman Heart: Turning Pain into Passion and Purpose, a new book from Brave Healer Productions, invites readers to develop a shaman heart — one that can only be obtained by coming through our darkest moments more healed and whole and then lighting the way for others. As the anthology's lead author, singer-songwriter, recording artist, and teacher Stephanie Urbina Jones writes, "Whether it's a death of a loved one, divorce, illness or depression, we can turn our pain into an initiation and be a sacred witness or messenger in these bittersweet, crossroad moments in life. From this place of humbled, broken-open wisdom and grace, we can then walk with others and assist them as they journey through their own darkness to the dawn of a new beginning."

Brave Healer Productions

The genesis for Shaman Heart occurred on Jan. 5 when Urbina Jones and 25 other leading spiritual teachers, preachers and healers whose stories are contained in the book spent a week together at the Dreaming House in the heart of Mexico, an impressive feat given that they did so despite a raging pandemic, snowstorms, wildfires, and canceled flights.

"Each author was invited to surrender through ceremony and initiation while writing and carving out their powerful truths," explains Brave Healer CEO Laura Di Franco. "They faced hell, walked on fire, danced, and breathed into their soul's purpose. They remembered their divinity and awakened their shaman hearts."

Contributors include Angela Bard, Iva Enright, Christine Falcon-Daigle, Maura A. Finn, Robin Friend, Sonja Glad, Tina Green, Emily K. Grieves, Dhela Griffith, Kathy Guidi, Pamila Johnson, Rev. Annie Mark, Carley Mattimore, Tiffany McBride, Michelle A. McFarland, John Mercede, Lisa A. Newton, Jeremy Pajer, Sherrie Phillips, Dr. Ahriana Platten, Mark J. Platten, Karen Ann Scott, Ruth A. Souther, Julianne Santini, and Atlantis Wolf.

Praise for Shaman Heart

"One can never underestimate the power of a story because it has the capability to plant seeds deep within our being that blossom at the right moment in our life, thus becoming the medicine that we didn't know we needed. Shaman Heart is a collection of such stories, from the artist, the songwriter, the healer, and many more voices that reflect the medicine that will blossom in your heart." -- don Miguel Ruiz Jr

"Here, at last, is our tribe of healers and visionary ambassadors of Spirit and Wellness that we've longed to consult with! With timely, profoundly relevant stories and deep wisdom, this is just the resource we need for troubled times." -- Francis Rico, author, mystic, and Toltec spirit guide

About Stephanie Urbina Jones

Stephanie Urbina Jones is a fiery Latina, teacher, preacher, recording artist, best-selling author of Sacred Death, dream doula, and midwife. In 2018 she became the first artist in the history of the Grand Ole Opry to sing and bring the heart of Mexico and mariachi to its stage.

About Brave Healer Productions

Brave Healer Productions specializes in book publishing and business strategy for healers. It has published 30 books, including 22 Amazon best-sellers, among them the series The Ultimate Guide to Self-Healing. The Wellness Universe Guide to Complete Self-Care, and The Ancestors Within. She also runs Brave Badass Healers, a Community for World Changers group on Facebook that offers free monthly business development and networking sessions.

