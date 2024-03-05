RED BULL CELEBRATES THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF ORACLE RED BULL RACING WITH MAX VERSTAPPEN SPECIAL EDITION CAN

Red Bull launches All Terrain Game Offering the Ultimate Racing Experience

at a 2024 US Grand Prix

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Bull proudly commemorates the 20th anniversary of Oracle Red Bull Racing with the introduction of two thrilling initiatives: the exclusive Special Edition 2024 Red Bull Racing Can and the highly-anticipated Red Bull All Terrain digital game.

2024 limited-edition Red Bull Racing Can

Special Edition 2024 Red Bull Racing Can – available in-stores late March, 2024:

To mark the 20th anniversary milestone, Red Bull is unveiling a limited-edition can and pack featuring the iconic Oracle Red Bull Racing branding, showcasing three-time World Champion driver Max Verstappen and the Red Bull F1 car. The exclusive Red Bull Racing cans and packs hit store shelves by late March 2024, coinciding with the launch of the 2024 season and in anticipation of three U.S. grand prix races. Available in 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans, as well as 8.4 fl oz 4-packs, and 12 fl oz 4-packs, this collectible item celebrates the spirit of Red Bull Racing.

Red Bull All Terrain Digital Game – March 1st, 2024 launch date:

The 80s style 8-bit mobile racing game challenges fans to navigate some of the most iconic terrains in the world: beach, desert, snow, and city. This immersive game promises fans the thrill of racing in a retro gaming aesthetic. Players can access the game through the activation site, with the chance to elevate their gameplay by purchasing a special edition 2024 Red Bull Racing Can. Each limited-edition can contains a unique code found beneath the can tab, granting players a daily chance to boost their score and climb the ranks on the leaderboard. The player with the highest score after conquering all terrains will win an all-inclusive Red Bull Racing weekend experience at a 2024 US Grand Prix*. Fans have until April 30, 2024, to submit their Red Bull All Terrain scores for a chance to win.

For more information, visit redbull.com/allterrain. Follow Red Bull USA on Instagram and TikTok to stay up to date on the latest. For the 2024 F1 World Championship Race Calendar, visit: redbullracing.com.

*NO PURCH. NEC. RED BULL ACCT. REQ'D (FREE). 3/1/24–4/30/24. Open to legal US residents (incl. DC); 18+. To enter, "play the game", scan QR code on mobile device, and register score to compete. To enhance score, purchase specially marked 8.4oz. and 12 oz. cans or multipacks (avail. late March) and enter code under can tab. Limit: 1 reg. score/day; 1 can code/day. For game details, prizes, and restrictions, see full Official Rules. Sponsor: Red Bull North America, Inc., 1740 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404.

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in 177 countries worldwide, with over 12 billion cans consumed last year, including 4 billion in the U.S. alone. An 8.4 fl oz can of Red Bull Energy Drink contains 80 mg of caffeine, comparable to the caffeine content found in a home-brewed cup of coffee. For more information, visit energydrink-us.redbull.com.

