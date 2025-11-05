Redwood Software Unveils Redwood RangerAI, Ushering in a New Era of Autonomous Operations for the Enterprise

New AI capabilities empower businesses to understand, build and future-proof enterprise automation.

FRISCO, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software , the leader in full stack automation solutions for mission-critical business and IT processes, announced the launch of Redwood RangerAI , a comprehensive set of generative and agentic AI capabilities integrated across its enterprise automation portfolio. Redwood RangerAI is designed to eliminate operational friction and unlock unprecedented levels of efficiency and agility by making automation more intelligent, accessible and autonomous.

Market pivot

The launch addresses a pivotal shift in the market, as organizations move beyond rules-based automation to outcome-driven automation, requiring a platform that not only executes jobs with predefined workflows but also intelligently anticipates needs and proactively solves problems without constant human intervention. Redwood RangerAI directly meets this demand by embedding AI into every stage of the customer's automation lifecycle — from learning, getting support, troubleshooting and developing workflows to large-scale, agentic AI-powered operations.

"The workload automation market is at a strategic inflection point. Customers are demanding adaptive automation fabrics that learn, decide and act autonomously based on changing business dynamics," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "We are once again leading the way with Redwood RangerAI, continuing to deliver on our vision to unleash human potential. We've woven practical, secure and transparent AI into the fabric of our platform to help our customers solve their most complex operational challenges, reduce costs and accelerate innovation. This is not about 'AI washing'; it's about delivering tangible value grounded in our 30 years of automation expertise."

Solving enterprise challenges

Redwood RangerAI is engineered to solve core challenges faced by modern enterprises, including reactive problem-solving, overwhelming IT complexity and the inability to scale operations effectively.

Key capabilities introduced with Redwood RangerAI include:

Agentic orchestration with RunMyJobs by Redwood: Move beyond pre-defined workflows with the next generation of RunMyJobs. You define the goal, and agentic AI determines the best path, transforming laborious analysis and problem-solving into strategic decision-making and eliminating friction in revenue-critical business operations.

Move beyond pre-defined workflows with the next generation of RunMyJobs. You define the goal, and agentic AI determines the best path, transforming laborious analysis and problem-solving into strategic decision-making and eliminating friction in revenue-critical business operations. RunMyJobs and SAP Joule integration: RunMyJobs' integration with SAP Joule brings the power of RunMyJobs into your expanding agentic ecosystem. Empower anyone to safely interact with mission-critical automations and foster an open, governable strategy for AI adoption.

brings the power of RunMyJobs into your expanding agentic ecosystem. Empower anyone to safely interact with mission-critical automations and foster an open, governable strategy for AI adoption. Product Assistant for RunMyJobs: Get context-aware, in-app guidance to onboard new users in record time and significantly reduce unplanned downtime by accelerating user proficiency and problem resolution.

Get context-aware, in-app guidance to onboard new users in record time and significantly reduce unplanned downtime by accelerating user proficiency and problem resolution. Automation Co-pilot for RunMyJobs: Use in-product assistance to design, document jobs and workflows and generate automation scripts in seconds, dramatically speeding up development cycles.

Use in-product assistance to design, document jobs and workflows and generate automation scripts in seconds, dramatically speeding up development cycles. Learning Assistant: A conversational AI tool trained across Redwood's entire solution portfolio empowers your teams to self-serve, find solutions, solve problems and learn new platform capabilities faster, getting you back to work without delay.

A conversational AI tool trained across Redwood's entire solution portfolio empowers your teams to self-serve, find solutions, solve problems and learn new platform capabilities faster, getting you back to work without delay. Support Assistant: Get immediate responses to support tickets across all Redwood solutions, allowing you to deliver faster problem resolutions so you can reduce costly downtime and operational delays.

The Learning and Support Assistants are available to all users, while the Product Assistant and Automation Co-pilot will be available for RunMyJobs SaaS customers this month. Agentic orchestration in RunMyJobs and integration with Joule are available as a Tech Preview.

The Redwood difference

Unlike general-purpose AI tools bolted onto existing software, Redwood RangerAI is purpose-built and deeply integrated. Its capabilities build on Redwood's three decades of automation expertise, ensuring solutions are grounded in real-world use cases, secure by design and provide the transparency and control required for mission-critical operations.

These capabilities are designed to provide effortless expertise on demand, harness the power of AI to troubleshoot, document and build automation workflows and provide customers a roadmap to autonomous operations across their enterprise.

To learn more about Redwood RangerAI and request a personalized demo, visit www.redwood.com .

