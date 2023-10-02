Remedios Varo Exhibition at Art Institute of Chicago Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Through Art

News provided by

We Are All Human

02 Oct, 2023, 16:54 ET

Reverend Jesse Jackson Joins Prominent Figures to Celebrate Hispanic Contributions

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art Institute of Chicago came alive with the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month hosted by We Are All Human Foundation (WAAH), a leading global nonprofit dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The event, "Discovering Hispanic Contributions to America through Art: Remedios Varo: Science Fictions," drew over 60 leaders from various industries to explore the rich and vibrant legacy of the Hispanic community in the United States. The gathering was marked by the presence of Reverend Jesse Jackson, a renowned civil rights leader, who shared a powerful message of unity and appreciation for the Hispanic community's invaluable contributions.

The night was centered around the "Remedios Varo: Science Fictions" exhibition at The Art Institute of Chicago, offering attendees the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Hispanic art. This exhibition marks the first US exhibition on Remedios Varo since 2000 and a rare exhibition at the Art Institute to offer gallery text in both Spanish and English.

One of WAAH's primary goals is to elevate self-regard and social recognition within the Hispanic community. This mission is driven by the belief that understanding their values and culture is crucial in defining what it means to be Latino in America.

Distinguished Speakers and Co-Hosts
The event featured notable speakers, including Minerva Anguiano, an Art Historian and Anthropologist from Mexico City, and Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder & CEO of the We Are All Human Foundation. Co-hosts for the evening included Richard Edelman (Edelman), Martin Cabrera (Cabrera Capital Markets), Beth Brady (Chief Outsiders), Michael Fassnacht (World Business Chicago), and John Staines (DHR).

In a notable highlight of the evening, Reverend Jesse Jackson shared his perspective on Hispanic Heritage Month. He stated, "I am honored to celebrate the invaluable contributions of Latinos to the country during this Hispanic Heritage Month. Together, as a testament to the unity of the black and brown coalition, I stand alongside the Hispanic leader Claudia Romo Edelman, whom I have seen become a beacon of hope for Latinos."

In closing the night, the distinguished Co-Host Martin Cabrera highlighted that "in acknowledging the $2.8 trillion impact of Hispanics on the U.S. economy, we must underscore the equal relevance of our cultural contributions. It is imperative that we celebrate the contributions of women artists like Remedios Varo."

About We Are All Human: 
We Are All Human is a registered 501 (c)3 public charity devoted to advancing Equity, Diversity and inclusion for all, with a particular focus on accelerating the progress of Hispanics in the United States. Its biggest platform - the Hispanic Star - was a finalist on the 2023 Collective Social Innovation Award of the Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship.

Media Contact
Marisa García de Celis
[email protected]

SOURCE We Are All Human

Also from this source

We Are All Human Foundation Honors Lady Mariéme Jamme with 2023 Social Impact Champion Award

NEW STUDY REVEALS HISPANICS FEEL MORE EXCLUDED FROM THE AMERICAN CULTURE AND DISREGARDED BY BIG BRANDS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.