Reolink's Argus 4 Pro Awarded TIME's Special Mention in Best Inventions of 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, a renowned smart security solution provider, is proud to announce that its Argus 4 Pro, the world's first 4K full-color night vision battery security camera has received a Special Mention in TIME's Best Inventions of 2024. This marks a significant achievement for the company as it is committed to safeguarding and enriching family life through pioneering user-centric innovation.

The Best Inventions List highlights innovation in categories including consumer electronics, entertainment & gaming, design, household, and more. To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world and evaluated them on the key factors of originality, efficiency, ambition, and impact.

As the world's first 4K day & night color vision battery-powered home security camera, Reolink Argus 4 Pro serves as an innovative solution addressing concerns of image clarity and coverage. Its dual 4mm lenses and dual image stitching technology, providing a 180° blindspot-free field of view in stunning 4K UHD resolution. With Reolink's industry-leading ColorX technology, Argus 4 Pro offers true-color night vision without the need for spotlights and infrared lights.

Since its launch in June 2024, the Reolink Argus 4 Pro has been honored at the 2024 Muse Design Awards and recognized as a Featured Finalist in the 2024 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). Additionally, this security camera has also won remarkable recognition by top-tier media outlets, including MakeUseOf's editor recommended, CNET's "Best Wireless Home Security Cameras of 2024", Forbes' "Best Home Security Camera", as well as other media accolades and editor's choices.

Reolink's another award-winning innovation - the Altas PT Ultra, an industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera has set a new benchmark in the home security industry since its launch this September. This product was first unveiled at IFA Berlin 2024, has garnered unbeatable attention and won a total of 17 "Best of IFA 2024" awards from top mass media and tech outlets such as PCmag, Newsweek, Android Authority, Laptop Mag, SlashGear, and Trusted Reviews.

All these milestones embody Reolink's relentless pursuit of innovation and product excellence, by pushing the boundaries of smart technology to deliver innovative and user-centric solutions.

For the upcoming Black Friday, both Reolink award-winning flagship cameras and other best-selling products are included in the Reolink Black Friday deals, where customers can enjoy great discounts on Reolink's advanced security cameras and systems.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

