REPT BATTERO achieves first annual profit of RMB 681 million in 2025

News provided by

REPT BATTERO

Apr 08, 2026, 23:43 ET

SHANGHAI, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (0666.HK) announced its annual results for 2025 on 26th March 2026.

During the reporting period, the Group recorded revenue of RMB24.3 billion (approx. USD3.4 billion), representing a year-on-year increase of 36.7 percent. The Group achieved a profit of RMB681 million (approx. USD95 million) for the year, marking a turnaround to profitability.

Continue Reading
REPT_BATTERO_Yangtze_river_delta_research_institute
REPT_BATTERO_Yangtze_river_delta_research_institute

The improvement in operating performance was primarily attributable to the continued increase in shipments of power and energy storage battery products. In 2025, the Group's total battery shipments reached 82.7 GWh, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 89.2 percent.

By business segment, revenue from power battery products amounted to RMB10.0 billion (approx. USD1.4 billion), up 35.6 percent year-on-year, while revenue from energy storage battery products reached RMB13.6 billion (approx. USD1.9 billion), up 86.8 percent year-on-year, making it the primary driver of overall revenue growth.

The Group continued to enhance its market position and further developed a diversified business portfolio comprising energy storage, passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle segments. In 2025, the Group ranked first globally in residential energy storage battery shipments and fifth globally in overall energy storage battery shipments. In the power battery sector, the Group ranked second in China for heavy-duty truck battery shipments and seventh in shipments of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) power batteries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952016/REPT_BATTERO_Yangtze_river_delta_research_institute.jpg

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

REPT BATTERO logra el primer beneficio anual de 681 millones de RMB en 2025

REPT BATTERO logra el primer beneficio anual de 681 millones de RMB en 2025

REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (0666.HK) anunció sus resultados anuales para 2025 el 26 de marzo de 2026. Durante el periodo analizado, el Grupo...
REPT BATTERO erzielt im Jahr 2025 einen Jahresgewinn von 681 Millionen RMB

REPT BATTERO erzielt im Jahr 2025 einen Jahresgewinn von 681 Millionen RMB

Die REPT BATTERO Energy Co., Ltd. (0666.HK) gab am 26. März 2026 ihre Jahresergebnisse für das Jahr 2025 bekannt. Im Berichtszeitraum erzielte die...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Alternative Energies

Alternative Energies

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics