Resonance Consultancy Unveils Europe’s Best Cities for 2026

London holds the #1 spot as Europe's cities compete for investment, talent and visitors amid a widening perception gap

CANNES, France, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonance Consultancy, a leading advisor in place branding, placemaking and place marketing, today released its fourth annual Europe's Best Cities report and ranking for 2026, spotlighting the 100 European cities shaping tomorrow.

Europe has never been more coveted, even with continued Russian aggression at its borders and amidst global economic uncertainty. The report finds that nearly half of global destination preference now points to Europe, up from 41% last year. Yet the research also reveals a widening disconnect between what cities deliver and what the world believes about them. That gap is no longer a branding issue alone. Resonance found the correlation between performance and perception is just 0.54, creating a high-stakes advantage for cities that can align infrastructure, policy and lived experience with a credible narrative for investors, employers, talent and visitors.

"Europe's leading cities are turning disruption into a forcing function for progress," says Jeremie Feinblatt, Principal at Resonance Consultancy. "The perception gap is now a balance sheet issue. It influences investor shortlists, employer confidence and visitor spend," he notes.

"The winners are pairing investment in the basics people feel every day, housing, mobility, public realm and safety, with a narrative that proves those gains in the marketplace. Cities that can't align reality and reputation will fall behind in the competition for people and capital."

The Top 10 Europe's Best Cities for 2026

London Paris Berlin Rome Barcelona Madrid Amsterdam Vienna Copenhagen Stockholm

Why this year's ranking matters for city leaders

Europe's Best Cities 2026 lands at a moment when city strategy is being rewritten in real time.

Europeans are now powering Europe's tourism boom. Domestic and intra-European travel is reinforcing record demand and reshaping where value accrues across the continent.

Geopolitics is pushing cities into the driver's seat. As supply chains rewire closer to home and security and energy become everyday considerations, cities are emerging as the operational hubs of European resilience.

Visitor growth is forcing a new operating model. The cities moving fastest are investing in experience while tightening management tools that protect housing supply, public space and resident trust.

Talent decisions are being won at street level. Walkability, bike networks, public transit access, health outcomes and affordability are increasingly decisive for prime-age workers and the firms competing for them.

Climate risk is now part of the pitch. Exposure and adaptive capacity are increasingly shaping capital allocation, underwriting and long-range planning.

"Cities that are improving quality of life while staying connected and discoverable will keep climbing," says Jason McGrath, EVP and Head of U.S. Corporate Reputation at Ipsos, the report's consumer research partner. "The most competitive places are the ones people can picture themselves living in, visiting soon, and building a career in."

What the Top 3 cities reveal about the new European playbook

London sustains global primacy through relentless reinvention across business, culture and connectivity. In 2024, international traveler spending reached nearly €18.9 billion, and airport connectivity remains the strongest in the ranking, supporting continued tourism and investment momentum.

sustains global primacy through relentless reinvention across business, culture and connectivity. In 2024, international traveler spending reached nearly €18.9 billion, and airport connectivity remains the strongest in the ranking, supporting continued tourism and investment momentum. Paris is turning urban ambition into daily life. The city now has more than 1,000 kilometres of bike lanes, has added more than 100 hectares of new pedestrian space since 2020, and continues expanding the Grand Paris Express to reshape metropolitan access and mobility.

is turning urban ambition into daily life. The city now has more than 1,000 kilometres of bike lanes, has added more than 100 hectares of new pedestrian space since 2020, and continues expanding the Grand Paris Express to reshape metropolitan access and mobility. Berlin is pairing cultural magnetism with serious innovation infrastructure. The city surpassed 30.6 million hotel overnight stays in 2024, and is moving forward with major transformation projects, including the redevelopment of Tegel Airport into Berlin TXL, anchored by the Urban Tech Republic and the Schumacher Quartier timber-construction district.

Beyond the Top 3, the report documents a clear shift: the urban story is no longer owned only by the usual capitals. More secondary and emerging cities are rising alongside the global powerhouses, often faster to build, more cost-competitive and hungry for growth.

How the ranking was built

Europe's Best Cities is powered by Resonance's proprietary Place Power™ Score, combining performance and perception across three pillars: Livability, Lovability, and Prosperity.

For 2026, Resonance evaluated metropolitan areas with populations over 500,000 using 47 metrics across 33 subcategories, plus user-generated signals from major online platforms and Ipsos perception research. Ipsos surveyed 5,000 people across 10 European countries on the cities they most want to live in, visit soon, and where they believe the best job opportunities exist.

Climate risk inputs are powered by AlphaGeo. The ranking excludes Russian cities, as it has since 2022.

About Resonance Consultancy

Resonance creates transformative strategies, brands and campaigns that empower destinations, cities and communities to realize their full potential. Resonance works with places across placemaking, place branding and place marketing. Find out more at ResonanceCo.com.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is a global market research company that conducts survey and opinion research across markets worldwide. Find out more at Ipsos.com.

