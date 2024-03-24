PARIS, March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VAPORESSO, the leading brand in the vaping industry, takes center stage at Vapexpo Paris 2024, presenting four of its latest vaping marvels: XROS, LUXE, ECO, and ARMOUR. These new innovative products garnered widespread acclaim from customers again, becoming the focal point of the event and further reinforcing VAPORESSO's leadership in the vaping market.

Revolutionary XROS 4 & XROS 4 MINI Vaping Devices Unveiled by VAPORESSO at VAPEXPO Paris 2024

Renowned as one of Europe's premier Vape Events, Vapexpo attracts enthusiasts, professionals, and industry leaders worldwide. Among all products on display, the spotlight gleams on the newly launched XROS 4 & XROS 4 MINI which feature enhanced flavor profiles and extended pod life with upgraded COREX 2.0 technology, aiming to provide users with the best vaping experience.

COREX 2.0 technology has been meticulously refined from its first generation by optimizing morph mesh sizes for ideal temperature matching. This results in faster heating and explosively rich flavors. Additionally, upgraded cotton material efficiently supplies e-liquid, preventing burnt tastes and extending usage life. The Pulse mode ensures robust output support, maintaining consistent performance regardless of battery life.

The XROS series also stands out for its customization capabilities. XROS 4 and XROS 4 MINI are all equipped with a 0.4Ω pod cartridge. The XROS 4 offers three output modes along with a display screen for enhanced user interaction, the XROS 4 Mini adds an airflow adjustment feature allowing users to tailor their vaping experience further. Both devices are compatible with the universal XROS pod platform.

Moreover, these new offerings boast an all-aluminum unibody design that not only enhances durability but also provides a more comfortable grip.

By focusing on technological and design innovations based on consumer feedback, VAPORESSO always aims to provide an unparalleled product experience. "Innovation is key to delivering superior user experiences," emphasized Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO, highlighting the brand's commitment to setting new standards in vaping and meeting consumer needs through continual improvement.

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

