Revolutionizing Connectivity: Connecting the World from the Skies Global Forum 2024 concludes

A Global Gathering to Shape the Future of NTN and Connectivity

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The second Connecting the World from the Skies Global Forum concluded successfully on November 26, 2024, bringing together a global community of 82 speakers and attendees, including 16 CEOs and 9 regulators.

H.E. Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, Governor of CST Part of The audience's attendees during the international collaboration discussion

The Communications, Space & Technology Commission (CST) of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), hosted the second edition of the forum in Riyadh, themed "Shaping the Future of Converged Connectivity", and delved into the next frontier of connectivity and explored the full potential of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN).

"Saudi Arabia is committed to uniting global efforts to connect the unconnected and bridge the digital divide, all in the service of humanity," said H.E. Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, Governor of CST. "By fostering collaboration between industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, we are accelerating the development and deployment of NTN technologies to benefit societies worldwide."

The main panel discussion, titled "A Global Vision for the Future of NTN Connectivity," delved into the pivotal role of NTN in establishing seamless global connectivity. Eminent leaders and experts shared visionary insights on shaping integrated communication networks that transcend geographical boundaries.

Carlos Baigorri, President of Anatel, emphasized the importance of global collaboration in ensuring equitable regulation and inclusive participation in discussions regarding space as a shared global asset. Aarti Holla-Maini, Director at the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, highlighted three key factors to consider when evaluating NTN technologies: bandwidth, cost, and quality of service. She emphasized that higher bandwidth is crucial for applications demanding stable and reliable service, which is particularly critical for mission-critical use cases.

The forum witnessed the first-of-its-kind Direct-to-Device (D2D) trial in the Middle East and North Africa region, which involves connecting smart devices compatible with 3GPP Release 17 standards to a satellite, enabling data transmission and reception in unconnected areas. This experiment aimed to connect non-connected areas, develop NTN technologies, attract global investments, and stimulate local investments in the field.

The forum also hosted the second edition of the International Research Competition (Competition on Non-Terrestrial Networks for 6G) and awarded the three winners. The competition, organized in collaboration with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), attracted over 170 researchers and academics from 30 countries. The competition aims to promote innovative solutions and support scientific research in the field of Non-Terrestrial Networks. The top three submissions were recognized at the forum to honor their contributions to the advancement of 6G technology.

Key themes discussed at the forum included Seamless Direct-to-Device Connectivity; Aligning Global NTN Visions for WRC-27 & Beyond; Unlocking the Potential of D2D Connectivity; Global Connectivity Through LEO Networks; Delivering Sustainability in and from Space; Unveiling the Future of Space Economy.

