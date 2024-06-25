REVOLVE GROUP, INC. ACQUIRES A MAJORITY STAKE IN FRENCH COUTURE HOUSE ALEXANDRE VAUTHIER

Strategic Acquisition Expands the REVOLVE and FWRD House of Brands, Enhancing REVOLVE's Fashion Offerings with Alexandre Vauthier's Timeless Haute Couture Craftsmanship

LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the fashion destination for the next-generation consumer, announced it has acquired a majority stake in the esteemed luxury fashion brand, Alexandre Vauthier. The strategic move further differentiates REVOLVE Group, Inc. in the premium and high-end fashion market, taking a significant step forward in its mission to redefine the fashion landscape.

"We are thrilled to partner with Alexandre Vauthier, a distinguished name in haute couture. By integrating our impactful brand marketing strategies and operational excellence with Vauthier's visionary designs, we are set to ignite a new era of fashion influence in luxury to build an iconic French maison" - Michael Mente, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Renowned for its couture designs and impeccable craftsmanship, Alexandre Vauthier has carved out a distinguished position within the luxury fashion sphere. With a successful track record in FWRD's luxury brand portfolio and a strong resonance with its sophisticated customer base, Alexandre Vauthier embodies elegance, innovation and luxury.

This exciting partnership between REVOLVE Group, Inc. and Alexandre Vauthier presents an opportunity to leverage each other's strengths. By integrating REVOLVE and FWRD's cutting-edge marketing strategies, data-driven merchandising techniques, and renowned operational infrastructure with Alexandre Vauthier's iconic brand identity and exceptional craftsmanship, the collaboration aims to propel Alexandre Vauthier to new heights within the luxury fashion landscape.

"When I first met with the REVOLVE team, I immediately felt their understanding in growing a haute couture business for today's consumer and a support for all the specialized techniques and effects necessary to conceptualize a collection in this very special corner of fashion, as well as to develop it into a high quality ready-to-wear and accessories offering every season. I look forward to this new chapter for my house with the added metier which REVOLVE offers." - Alexandre Vauthier

REVOLVE, FWRD, and Alexandre Vauthier are set to host an exclusive, invite-only dinner during Paris Fashion Week, marking the commencement of their exciting partnership. Consumers can anticipate a fresh interpretation of Alexandre Vauthier's creations, soon to be accessible on FWRD and AlexandreVauthier.com in the upcoming fall season, followed by a show during Paris Couture Week in January 2025.

As REVOLVE Group, Inc. continues to expand its portfolio and cater to the evolving preferences of its global consumer base, this acquisition underscores the company's commitment to drive growth, innovation, and excellence in the fashion world. The brand is excited to further integrate into the luxury space that aligns seamlessly with REVOLVE and FWRD's ethos of championing emerging and independent brands, fostering natural and authentic relationships through partnership and acquisition.

As part of the transaction, Revolve Group, Inc. will contribute purchased assets to a newly formed entity and will invest 6 million euro over three years. Additional terms were not disclosed.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

About Alexandre Vauthier

Passionate about cut and devoted to the search for new fabrics, Alexandre Vauthier learned the secrets of haute couture working alongside Thierry Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier. In 2009, he decided on a whim to launch his own brand to express his own need for independence and his respect for the craftsmanship discovered throughout his career. Since 2014, the House has been the 14th member of the Chambre syndicale de la Haute-Couture and is now showing in the official calendar of this unique Fashion Week.

The fundamentals of his style include innovative fabrics and techniques showcasing the very best of couture and an innate sense of fit. Alexandre Vauthier's dresses showcase the female body - and all women. The couturier-designer's passion and flair have attracted icons as unique and varied as Madonna, Roisin Murphy, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Gwen Stefani, and Alessandra Ambrosio; celebrated actresses including Kate Bosworth, Emma Roberts, Fanny Ardant, Isabelle Huppert, Sofia Loren, Noomi Rapace, Sylvie Testud, and Juliette Binoche, artists such as Kesh and it-girls like Poppy Delevigne.

Alexandre Vauthier is carried in 150 retailers worldwide.

