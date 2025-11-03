reVolver Podcasts Launches "Esto es Futbol Mundial" in Partnership with Mundial Sports Network

Weekly Spanish-Language Show Tackles the Latest Soccer Headlines Every Wednesday

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading producer and distributor of premium Spanish-language audio content, today announced the debut of Esto es Fútbol Mundial, a new weekly program created in collaboration with Mundial Sports Network and Mundial Group Inc.. The show delivers an energetic blend of analysis, debate, and commentary on the week's most talked-about soccer stories — from local matches to the biggest global tournaments.

Hosted by veteran journalists Erick Monroy and Carlos Torres Bujanda, Esto es Fútbol Mundial brings more than two decades of combined experience in sports media, broadcasting, and editorial production. Each episode captures the passion of the world's most popular sport while offering fresh perspectives and insider insight for Spanish-speaking fans across the United States and beyond.

Carlos Torres Bujanda is a seasoned sports journalist specializing in soccer and baseball. Since beginning his career in 1998, he has built a diverse portfolio across radio, television, print, digital, and social media. He has covered major international events for Mundial Sports Network, including multiple FIFA World Cups and the MLB Fall Classic.

Erick Monroy, a proud Chilango (Mexico City native), has been a trusted voice in sports media since 1996, working from Mexico City to Phoenix, Arizona. With extensive experience covering Mexican and European soccer — including several Gold Cups, World Cups, and Major League Baseball — Monroy is known for his deep knowledge of the game and his unwavering passion as a die-hard Necaxa fan.

"This partnership gives Hispanic fans across the U.S. a relevant, trusted and authentic voice in the world of soccer and extends our omni-channel, vertical approach to growing Futbol Mundial," said Felix Sencion, CEO of Mundial Sports Network and Mundial Group Inc. "As we approach the 200-day countdown to the World Cup, Esto es Fútbol Mundial will bring fans closer to the action with expert insights, dynamic conversations, and weekly highlights of the best matches to watch."

"At Futbol Mundial, our mission is to elevate the voice of the Hispanic fan, with Esto es Fútbol Mundial, we're creating a space that celebrates our community's passion for the beautiful game and keeps fans connected as the world readies for soccer's biggest stage."

"Soccer is more than a sport, it's part of our cultural DNA," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "With Esto es Futbol Mundial, we're bringing that energy to listeners every week, blending professional insight and authentic fan passion in a way only reVolver can deliver."

Soccer, or fútbol as it is known throughout the Spanish-speaking world, holds a special place in the hearts of Hispanics across the United States and Latin America. It is more than a sport; it is a shared language that connects generations, communities, and entire nations. From neighborhood fields to packed stadiums, fútbol embodies passion, identity, and pride. In the U.S., the Hispanic community continues to drive the sport's growth, filling stadiums, shaping fan culture, and influencing media coverage.

With The World Cup taking place next year, anticipation is already building across the Americas. Families are preparing to cheer for their home countries, local bars are readying for viewing parties, and fans everywhere are counting the days until the world's biggest sporting event once again unites millions under one game, fútbol. Listeners can tune in to Esto es Futbol Mundial every Wednesday on the reVolver Podcasts network and major audio platforms.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com .

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts