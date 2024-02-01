reVolver Podcasts Unveils Timeless Classic "Gutierritos," a Radiant Gem in the World of Radionovelas

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Prepare for an exciting journey down memory lane as reVolver Podcasts proudly announces the release of the timeless radionovela, "Gutierritos." This celebrated classic, revered among aficionados, is set to enthrall audiences once more with its enduring narrative and unforgettable characters. "Gutierritos" is scheduled for download every Tuesday and Thursday.

First aired in 1958 on Telesistema Mexicano, "Gutierritos" is the brainchild of Valentín Pimstein. With an original script penned by Estela Calderón, the show featured stellar performances by Rafael Banquells, María Teresa Rivas, and Mauricio Garcés. The storyline revolves around Ángel Gutiérrez, a diligent and humble man, faces constant mistreatment from his wife, Rosa, who belittles and humiliates him. Despite his hard work in an office where he is ridiculed by colleagues, including his boss Mr. Martínez, Ángel finds solace in his friendship with Jorge, his only supporter. Amidst this challenging personal life, Mr. Martínez hires Elena, a shy but attractive young woman.

In a twist of fate, Ángel writes and anonymously publishes adventurous stories depicting the life he wishes for. When his best friend Jorge's wife mistakenly reveals that Jorge is the author, Ángel experiences a profound sense of betrayal. Despite his efforts to clarify the situation, he faces disbelief from those around him, losing not only his friend but also the success of his book and the chance at love with Elena. Ángel grapples with the consequences of this misunderstanding, highlighting the fragility of trust and the impact it can have on one's relationships and aspirations.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts: "We're delighted to bring the enduring classic 'Gutierritos' to reVolver Podcasts. This radionovela, a timeless gem in storytelling, signifies a pivotal moment for us. We're eager to share this classic narrative with our audience. 'Gutierritos' epitomizes the enduring allure of compelling storytelling, and we look forward to listeners experiencing its magic."

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com

