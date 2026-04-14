RHP Properties Announces Completion of Cottage Grove, A Resort-Style, All-Ages Manufactured Home Community in Miami, Florida with 349 New Home Sites

The New Home Sites Mark a Meaningful Addition to Miami's Affordable Housing Supply

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- RHP Properties (RHP), professionally managing manufactured home communities for over 30 years, announced that Phase I of construction is complete at Cottage Grove Manufactured Home Community, a new and vibrant family-friendly community in southwest Miami. Cottage Grove's 349 new manufactured housing sites address a critical gap in Miami-Dade County housing supply at a time when rising home prices and construction costs are putting homeownership out of reach for many families and at a time when supply is shrinking due to redevelopment. In the past year, more than 1,100 manufactured housing sites have been removed or are slated for removal, and new manufactured housing has been virtually non-existent in Dade County for decades

Located at the intersection of Quail Roost Drive (State Road 994) and Krome Avenue (State Road 997), Cottage Grove provides convenient access to everything Miami has to offer and features brand new, modern multi-section homes in a luxury-inspired, amenity-rich setting at an affordable price point. Starting at $129,900, the community will offer spacious, four-bedroom single-family manufactured homes with open floor plans, multiple living areas and kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances and islands.

Designed for an active lifestyle, Cottage Grove includes a beautifully maintained pool with a large sun deck, contemporary clubhouse, fitness center, yoga and lounge rooms, scenic biking and walking trails and serene gazebos. The playground, expansive green spaces, and gated entrance add to the community's appeal for families.

"We are excited to announce our newest community, offering 5-star amenities at affordable prices for families. This new housing supply is coming at a time when it is most needed," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "Cottage Grove provides a path to homeownership in Miami-Dade County at a price point that is otherwise difficult to achieve, while replacing capacity that has been lost to redevelopment."

A model home is expected to open for tours in June, with the first group of homes expected to be available for sale beginning mid-summer 2026.

Cottage Grove offers access to two primary arterial corridors in Southwest Miami-Dade County, connecting residents to US-1 and the broader Miami metro area. Krome Avenue links to US-1, offering routes south to the Florida Keys and north to regional expressways serving key employment hubs, while Quail Roost Road provides east-west connections to US-1 and surrounding local roads.

Residents will also benefit from the nearby approved 100-acre redevelopment of Southland Mall into Southplace City Center, a mixed-use project featuring retail, medical, hospitality and residential components, as well as the proposed southwest extension of the Dolphin Expressway (SR 836), enhancing east–west connectivity to the regional expressway and Florida Turnpike system across South Miami-Dade. Additional nearby attractions include the Sports Performance Hub campus, a large-scale project incorporating athletic, medical, and hospitality uses.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties (RHP) has professionally managed manufactured home communities for over 30 years guided by a philosophy of putting residents first and providing affordable, well-maintained communities residents love to call home. RHP is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan and is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities.

SOURCE RHP Properties