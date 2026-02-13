Rising threats require a battle-tested electricity system for Europe, says Eurelectric report

BRUSSELS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Russia's war against Ukraine has revealed a hard truth: Europe's electricity system is now a prime target. Even outside a war scenario, Europe's grids are already being tested by hybrid and cyber attacks. Against this backdrop, Eurelectric today launched a new report at the Munich Security Conference, assessing how prepared the power sector really is and setting out concrete recommendations for utilities and policymakers.

Russia's military strategy in Ukraine has made electricity infrastructure a prime target, exposing the vital role power companies play in sustaining society under attack. Utilities have become the de facto second line of defence, keeping essential services running during crises.

Even without being directly at war, Europe is already facing hybrid threats ranging from sabotage and cyberattacks to disinformation. In 2024, at least 11 attacks damaged critical infrastructure, while 23 cyberattacks affected Europe's energy sector since 2022. Regardless of the perpetrator, these incidents are increasing in scale and frequency, placing growing pressure on power utilities to maintain reliable supply.

"We live in a new reality of increasing threats. This requires a fundamental shift in mindset," said Eurelectric's President Markus Rauramo. "Preparing for, responding to and recovering from both physical and hybrid attacks must be a key element of power companies' strategies going forward."

To this end, Eurelectric's new report finds that while awareness of risks is growing, preparedness across the sector remains uneven. With critical infrastructure already under strain, the report warns that the time for action is now.

"This report turns hard lessons from Ukraine into practical action for the rest of Europe," said Kristian Ruby, Eurelectric's Secretary General. "It shows what utilities can do today – from improving crisis coordination and training, to hardening assets, securing communications and stockpiling critical equipment – to better prepare for, respond to and recover from attacks."

To strengthen preparedness, the report calls on utilities to:

Improve situational awareness and crisis readiness , including cooperation with authorities and regular exercises; Protect critical assets by reinforcing infrastructure, stockpiling equipment, strengthening repair capabilities, and embedding cyber resilience by design.

Media Contact:

Chiara CARMINUCCI

Press Advisor

[email protected]

+32476871575

Eurelectric represents the common interests of the European electricity industry. Speaking for more than 3500 electricity companies, we seek to promote the role of electricity in the advancement of society.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778763/5778762/Eurelectric_Logo.jpg