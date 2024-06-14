RoboUP Showcases T1200 Pro at Spoga+Gafa 2024: Smart Lawn Care, Zone by Zone

COLOGNE, Germany, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, a leading innovator in boundary-wire free robot mowers, will bring their latest innovation, the T1200 Pro, to Spoga+Gafa 2024. This groundbreaking smart lawn care solution offers unparalleled performance and convenience. Experience "Smart Lawn Care, Zone by Zone" as we demonstrate the power of Full Control Zone Navigation with Multi-Zone Management. Discover how to manage multiple areas at once, setting a new standard for lawn care.

User-Driven Evolution: The Development of T1200 Pro

In 2023, RoboUP introduced the TM01 series to Europe, sparking a journey of user engagement and innovation. Feedback from users, media, and creators have been significant in shaping T1200 Pro. RoboUP's commitment to user satisfaction takes the industry to new heights, ensuring the evolution to meet ever-changing needs.

The T1200 Pro is perfect for homes with multiple yards, enabling lawn care enthusiasts to map up to 10 zones, and schedule tailored mowing sessions on the RoboUP App. Customize mowing schedules, heights, and angles for different areas to meet the needs for each section.

This fully automatic mower features quick wire-free setup, path planning, parallel mowing, auto-recharge and advanced AI obstacle avoidance for added safety. T1200 Pro's advanced design also ensures minimal noise and effective operation in all conditions, including nighttime or when it rains.

Build a Sustainable Future with RoboUP

As a pioneer in the service robot industry, RoboUP remains committed to driving innovation and sustainability. The vision extends beyond efficiency, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to promote clean, sustainable lawn care and contribute to healthier communities.

Event Details

Booth Location: Hall 5.1, Booth A18

Event: Spoga+Gafa 2024

Address: Koelnmesse GmbH Messeplatz 1, 50679, Cologne, Germany

Date: June 16th - June 18th, 2024

Join RoboUP at Spoga+Gafa 2024 and experience the future of smart lawn care! After purchasing the Super Early Bird Deal, don't forget to redeem your T1200 Pro voucher and save $400 on RoboUP's Official Website.

SOURCE Roboup