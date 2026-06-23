RoboUP to Exhibit at Spoga+Gafa 2026 - Meet the Specialists for Every Lawn

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RoboUP

Jun 23, 2026, 13:06 ET

COLOGNE, Germany, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboUP, the innovative robotic lawn care brand committed to making garden maintenance effortless, is excited to announce its participation in Spoga+Gafa 2026, the world's leading garden and outdoor living fair, taking place between June 22-24 in Cologne, Germany.

Visitors can find RoboUP at Hall 6, Booth C072, Cologne Exhibition Centre.

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RoboUP to Exhibit at Spoga+Gafa 2026
RoboUP to Exhibit at Spoga+Gafa 2026

Tailored Solutions for Every Garden

Every lawn is different. From compact urban gardens and family backyards to more demanding landscapes, homeowners have unique needs when it comes to lawn care. RoboUP's product portfolio is designed around this reality, offering specialized solutions that help users achieve a healthier, better-looking lawn with minimal effort.

Meet the Specialists for Every Lawn

Raccoon 2 SE — The Smart Starter
Designed for small gardens, it offers simple setup and effortless operation, making it perfect for first-time users.

Raccoon 3 — The Advanced Navigator
Built for medium-sized gardens, featuring precise navigation and high-quality parallel mowing.

Rhino Pro AWD — The Terrain Master
Engineered for large lawns and complex terrains, with powerful performance to tackle demanding environments.

Live Demonstrations and Hands-On Experience

Visitors to the RoboUP booth will have the opportunity to explore how different robotic mowing solutions are tailored to various lawn sizes, layouts, and user preferences. Through live demonstrations and hands-on experiences, attendees can discover how RoboUP combines intelligent navigation, simple operation, and thoughtful design to make automated lawn care more accessible than ever.

Prime Day Savings Available Now

Alongside its exhibition activities, RoboUP is also launching exclusive Prime Day offers across selected markets.

EU Store Offers

  • T1200 Pro: €799 (Save €750)
  • T600: €599 (Save €600)
  • Raccoon 2 SE: €449 (Save €180)

US Store Offers

  • T1200 Pro: $799 (Save $750)
  • Raccoon 2 SE: $521 (Save $178)

Customers can shop the Prime Day deals through the following channels:

The offers are available for a limited time during the Prime Day promotional period (June 15-28).

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