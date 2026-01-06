Rokibot Debuts at CES 2026 With the New G7 AWD Series Robotic Lawn Mower to Transform Large-Lawn Mowing

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokibot Technology, an emerging AI-driven outdoor robotics company, today debuted its new G7 AWD (all-wheel drive) Series Robotic Lawn Mower at CES 2026, presenting an advanced solution for large-scale lawn maintenance. The new series is showcased at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 2, Booth No. 35201, during the exhibition.

Rokibot debuting its new G7 AWD robotic lawn mower at CES 2026.

The G7 AWD Series reflects Rokibot's focus on applying advanced robotics and artificial intelligence to outdoor environments, where efficiency, reliability and safety are critical. By combining high-precision RTK positioning, Vision AI powered by RokVision AI Pro and an AWD mobility system, the mower is engineered to handle large lawn areas while adapting to complex terrain and real-world operating conditions.

Drawing on years of experience in AI and robotics development, Rokibot's R&D team has deeply integrated perception, motion control and intelligent decision-making into the G7 AWD Series. This integration directly addresses common challenges in robotic lawn care, including limited coverage on large properties, reduced stability on uneven terrain and insufficient obstacle awareness in outdoor settings.

Designed for large lawns, the G7 AWD Series supports mowing areas of 0.75 to 2.5 acres (approximately 3,000–10,000 square meters), enabling efficient maintenance of expansive gardens, estates and similar properties. This capability helps reduce manual workload and minimizes the need for multiple devices when managing large outdoor spaces.

To ensure reliable operation across challenging landscapes, the mower features a full-time AWD drive system that supports slope handling of up to 80%, allowing stable movement on steep or uneven ground where traditional robotic mowers may struggle. The CareSteer steering wheel system enhances maneuverability while remaining gentle on turf, improving turning precision without damaging grass. An adaptive suspension system further improves stability by adjusting to changing ground conditions, helping the mower maintain consistent performance across complex lawn surfaces.

Accurate positioning and intelligent obstacle avoidance are achieved through the integration of high-precision RTK positioning with advanced Vision AI powered by RokVision AI Pro. The system can recognize more than 350 types of objects, enabling the mower to detect and avoid people, pets and common outdoor obstacles. This enhances operational safety and reliability, particularly in open and frequently changing lawn environments.

For efficient cutting performance, the G7 AWD Series is equipped with a dual-blade disc cutting system featuring a 14-inch (35cm) cutting width, allowing it to complete large-area mowing tasks more effectively. This design improves overall mowing efficiency while delivering consistent cutting results across expansive lawns.

"At Rokibot, we are guided by the belief that technology should not only enhance productivity but also improve quality of life," said Mr. Chen, vice president of sales and marketing at Rokibot. "CES offers a global stage to demonstrate how our expertise in AI and robotics is being applied to real-world lawn care scenarios. By aligning our innovations with practical challenges, we continue to push smart robotics forward and deliver meaningful value to customers worldwide."

Rokibot invites CES attendees and media to visit Booth No. 35201 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 2, to experience the G7 AWD Series Robotic Lawn Mower firsthand and engage with the Rokibot team.

About Rokibot

Rokibot Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., founded in 2025, is a technology company focused on the deep integration of artificial intelligence and robotics. Backed by Ken Holding Co., Ltd. (a listed company), Rokibot leverages a strong R&D team to advance smart robotic solutions for real-world applications, aiming to deliver innovative technologies that create lasting value for users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855610/Rokibot.jpg