Rokt and mParticle Merge to Redefine Real-Time Relevance

Creating an Unparalleled Offering to Unlock Value Across Ecommerce, Advertising and Customer Engagement with World-Class Controls to Protect First-Party Data

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the global leader in ecommerce unlocking real-time relevancy in the moment that matters most, today announced a US$300 million investment in mParticle, a leading customer data platform (CDP), to create an unparalleled offering to unlock real-time relevance across ecommerce, advertising and customer experience. This partnership combines Rokt's expertise in bringing relevance to ecommerce transaction moments with mParticle's real-time CDP, enabling businesses to unleash the potential of their customer data. Rokt will double the total investment into the CDP and accelerate innovation and delivery of mParticle's product roadmap.

"Across billions of ecommerce transactions, we have seen joint clients achieve much better consumer and business outcomes when using mParticle – up to 50% better," said Bruce Buchanan, CEO and co-founder of Rokt. "This merger will enable us to bring a significant performance lift to all of our clients. We are thrilled to join forces with the mParticle team to accelerate bringing our vision to life, enabling everyone to unlock the moments that matter most."

"Our mission at mParticle has always been to simplify the complexity of customer data management and empower multi-channel brands to create meaningful connections with their customers across any screen," said Michael Katz, CEO of mParticle. "Bringing mParticle and Rokt's capabilities together will offer the best of both worlds – a new class of solutions where customers can activate their data in real time to immediately impact business outcomes while maintaining complete ownership and control over their customer data assets."

The combined entity will ensure that brands continue to maintain complete control of first-party data, aligned with both companies' commitment to set the standard for data privacy and compliance. As part of the merger, the mParticle founders will all remain in the business – Michael Katz will continue to be CEO of mParticle, Andrew Katz will become Chief Technology Officer of Rokt to lead innovation and data security across all products, Jason Lynn will remain Chief Product Officer of mParticle, and all three will join the Rokt executive team.

The merger follows a year of significant growth and new initiatives for Rokt, including accelerating revenue growth by more than 40% year over year, to US$600 million. At the start of 2024, Rokt announced the acquisition of AfterSell and the launch of its new generative AI tool, ACE , which helps advertisers maximize their return on ad spend. In addition, Rokt announced key appointments to its executive leadership team in 2024, including Jacqueline Purcell as Chief Financial Officer and Claire Southey as Chief Product Development Officer.

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, unlocking real-time relevancy in the moment that matters most. The company's AI and ML-powered Rokt Brain and ecommerce Rokt Network will power more than 6.5 billion transactions connecting 400 million customers across the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, Macy's, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons and HelloFresh. Rokt has achieved consistent annual growth of more than 40% across the past decade, driven by its unique partnership model that returns $7 from every $8 of value back to partners. Rokt is headquartered in New York City. The company has offices in 10 global locations and serves clients throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, solidifying its position as a key player in the global ecommerce ecosystem. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

About mParticle

mParticle is the choice for multi-channel consumer brands who want to deliver intelligent and adaptive customer experiences in the moments that matter, across any screen or device, working with leading global brands like HBO Max, Marks & Spencer, JetBlue, SoFi and more. mParticle's predictive capabilities help Marketing teams achieve performance at unmatched scale while meeting the Data teams' requirements around composability and data governance. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe.

