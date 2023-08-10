ROYAL CANADIAN MINT'S 5 OZ. PURE SILVER COIN - CANADIAN GHOST SHIP WINS COIN OF THE YEAR AWARD IN THE MOST INNOVATIVE CATEGORY

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Royal Canadian Mint is delighted that its 2022 5 oz. Pure Silver Coin – Canadian Ghost Ship has won the Coin of the Year Award in the Most Innovative category. Under this annual awards program, the Mint competes with global industry peers for the world's most prestigious recognition of excellence in coin design and manufacturing. This latest endorsement of the Mint's talent and innovation adds to a growing list of previous Coin of the Year awards.

"The Mint is proud to have many award-winning coins to its name and earning a Coin of the Year award is a tremendous world-wide recognition of our innovation and manufacturing excellence," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "As tireless innovators, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to bring stories of Canada to life and it is very gratifying to see the black light-activated colour technology on our Canadian Ghost ship silver coin impress our industry peers as much as it does our customers."

The dramatic artwork of artist Neil Hamelin illustrates the tale of the ghost ship, a haunting apparition of a three-masted ship whose sails appear to be ablaze. Fishermen of old on Canada's east coast claim to have seen the vision and set out to sea in a rescue attempt, only to have the mysterious ship suddenly vanish. The glowing image of the ghost ship, emerging before fishermen setting out in a dory on a stormy night, is revealed when a black light is shined on the reverse of this 5 oz., 99.99% pure silver coin.

The annual Coin of the Year competition receives nominations from an international consortium of mint representatives and numismatists. The judging is conducted by an international panel of the world's leading mint officials, medalists, journalists, central bank and museum officials. The winners were selected from among 100 finalists spanning ten categories.

About the Royal Canadian Mint
The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours. As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations. 

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

