Royal Health and SCANSLATED Announce Partnership to Deliver Interactive Patient Friendly Radiology Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Health, Inc., the leading self-service healthcare cloud software provider in imaging, announces partnership with radiologist-led healthcare technology innovator, SCANSLATED, Inc.

The AI-driven software transforms complex diagnostic reports into an interactive, patient-centered format with plain-language explanations and diagrams, empowering patients with a better understanding of their imaging results and their imaging care plan. When used within the Royal platform, the patient-friendly report becomes an interactive experience that reduces leakage, nurtures the imaging care plan, and thereby improves care and drives imaging volume.

Through this strategic partnership, Royal customers will gain access to SCANSLATED's AI-driven software that transforms complex diagnostic reports into an interactive, patient-centered format with plain-language explanations and diagrams, empowering patients with a better understanding of their imaging results and their imaging care plan. The software's deep learning identifies incidental findings and automatically notifies patients and providers of the recommended follow-up imaging, empowering patients to act upon findings right away. When linked to Royal's self-scheduling, the patient-friendly report becomes an interactive experience that reduces leakage, nurtures the imaging care plan, and thereby improves care and drives imaging volume.

"Royal Health is an industry leader in patient engagement, and together we share a mission to empower patients with the tools and confidence to fully participate in their care," said SCANSLATED's founder and CEO, Dr. Nicholas T. Befera. "SCANSLATED's easy-to-understand reports are a natural fit for Royal's streamlined patient-first care philosophy, and we are proud to be a part of the novel engagement strategy that Royal brings to medical imaging."

"SCANSLATED's advanced technology and the team's client-first culture is a perfect fit with Royal's straight through care philosophy. SCANSLATED's patient friendly reports are seamlessly integrated into Royal's Enterprise Care platform assuring that patients will have laypersons' exam results immediately upon opening their report online," says Peter Nassif, Chief Executive Officer at Royal Health, Inc. a Royal Solutions Group company. "This operational intelligence advancement boosts patient engagement, satisfaction and most critically, it lowers the overall patient anxiety tied to understanding their imaging results. It's not surprising to see patients spending upwards of four hours anticipating and reviewing their diagnostic reports online, now that time can be better spent nurturing their care continuum straight through. The emphasis by both organizations on adapting our technologies and leveraging each other's strengths is very exciting and truly positions us to continue supporting our customers in a mission critical way."

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, SCANSLATED is a physician-led healthcare technology company, develops software to transform medical reports into a patient-friendly, interactive format. SCANSLATED's mission is to empower patients through improved comprehension of medical results, helping hospitals and outpatient centers deliver enhanced patient experiences and improved outcomes.

Royal, headquartered in White Plains, NY, is a leading cloud-native provider of software and services in healthcare. Together with its software firm, Royal Health, Inc., its payments firm, RoyalPay, Inc., its services firm, Royal Concierge, Inc., and its operational intelligence firm, RoyalAi, Inc., the solutions focus on patient, provider, operational, and financial workflows that optimize engagement in all areas of patient care. Royal utilizes straight-through processing (STP) to automate information movement through electronic transactions resulting in near zero low-value activities. Royal Enterprise Care applies STP to all aspects of the imaging workflow to significantly improve order conversion rates, patient and provider satisfaction scores, time of service collections, improved clinical outcomes and all other aspects of the imaging life cycle.

