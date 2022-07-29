Russell Westbrook Enters Digital Media Game to Bring Focus to Multicultural Audiences

Forms strategic alliance with Causal IQ to develop programmatic solutions for global brands to reach multicultural audiences.

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBA veteran point guard, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Russell Westbrook, has formally entered the digital media sector by launching Russell Westbrook Enterprises, new digital media division, RW Digital. The division has architected specific programmatic solutions that enables brands to more efficiently reach diverse audiences and amplify owned and operated minority publishers.

Since ascending, Westbrook's business portfolio has grown to touch multiple verticals including Venture Capital, Fashion, Real-Estate, Insurance and now Digital Advertising. With the driving force of resourceful betterment for his community being the focal point, Westbrook has intentionally expanded his mission of empowerment through thoughtful exploration of additional pathways to success. "With RW Digital, my mission is to enable brands to reach multicultural audiences through programmatic data-driven media solutions. Current multicultural advertising lacks marketplace knowledge and a deeper understanding of cultural nuances. Our platform also partners with brands to drive social impact to important social causes," said Russell Westbrook. "Empowering underserved communities is my passion. With this venture, I can make an impact on a global scale."

Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, was selected by Westbrook and his team as a strategic partner based on its extensive programmatic advertising expertise and decades-long digital media knowledge. "Together with Causal IQ, we have developed a sophisticated platform with extensive data sets to streamline the ability for brands and agencies to reach targeted audiences whilst amplifying owned and operated minority publisher voices" said Donnell Beverly, Jr., Russell Westbrook Enterprises President. "Causal IQ shares Russell's vision and brings to the table advanced analytics and data, making them the perfect partner."

Since formalizing the partnership, RW Digital has amassed a client portfolio with key brands including AT&T, PepsiCo, Moderna, American Airlines and American Entertainment Network.

"We are proud to partner with Russell Westbrook on this exciting venture. The growing need to understand diverse audiences is an increasingly critical component in today's advertising landscape. With this solution, clients can maximize the reach and scale of their digital media campaigns programmatically, delivering measurable outcomes. Our partnership will continue to create compelling value for global brands while sharing Russell's vision of driving social impact," said Causal IQ CEO, Farshad Fardad.

About RW Digital

RW Digital is a Certified Minority Owned programmatic solutions provider powered by creative minds and advanced technology. Our advertising experts leverage data to build authentic relationships within an ever-evolving media landscape. We combine relentless work ethic with an earnest pursuit to uplift global communities.

Russell Westbrook Enterprises is Certified by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council as a Minority Owned Business, the responsibility to uplift other diverse-owned businesses and support under-served communities is central to each venture Russell Westbrook introduces to market. Alongside it's 501(c)3 registered charity, the Why Not? Foundation, our core focuses are in creating both educational and employment pathways through investments in both digital and physical infrastructure.

About Causal IQ

Causal IQ is a leading data-driven programmatic solutions provider built on the expertise of the best digital marketers in the industry. We partner with the world's leading brands, agencies, and advocacy groups to drive success through dynamic digital advertising campaigns. By leveraging unique data points and optimization methodology, Causal IQ brings a human approach to data science and campaign activation.

Causal IQ is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with offices nationwide.

To learn more, visit CausaliQ.com

