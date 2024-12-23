Safe Life Enters French Market with Strategic Acquisition of D-Sécurité Groupe

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe Life, a leading provider of life-saving solutions with operations across Europe and North America, announces the acquisition of D-Sécurité Groupe (D-Sécurité), one of the leading French suppliers of AEDs and medical equipment. This acquisition marks a major milestone for Safe Life, representing its 10th acquisition of the year and solidifying its position as a market leader in life-saving technology.

The addition of D-Sécurité expands Safe Life's reach into France, one of the largest and most strategically important markets in Europe. With 17 years of experience, D-Sécurité has built a strong reputation in the sale and distribution of AEDs, as well as related medical equipment.

"We are thrilled to welcome D-Sécurité to the Safe Life family," says Jimmy Eriksson, CEO of Safe Life. "This acquisition is a key step in our mission to bring life-saving solutions to as many people as possible. Not only does D-Sécurité bring a wealth of expertise and an impressive team, but their established presence in France gives us a strong foundation to grow in this important market."

D-Sécurité will continue to operate under its well-recognized name while benefiting from Safe Life's extensive resources, global network, and innovative product pipeline. The combination of D-Sécurité's local expertise and Safe Life's established network of distributors ensures customers will continue to receive the high-quality products and services they have come to expect, along with new and enhanced offerings.

Mickaël Amann, Founder and President of D-Sécurité remarks "Joining Safe Life marks a new chapter for D-Sécurité. This collaboration will allow us to accelerate our growth and bring our life-saving solutions to an even wider audience. Together, we're stronger and better equipped to make a real difference."

The acquisition is part of Safe Life's ambitious growth strategy, and to enter France has been a key priority for the group. Safe Life will continue to explore opportunities to further solidify its position in France.

With demand for AEDs and other life-saving devices on the rise, Safe Life's expanding footprint ensures it can better meet the needs of communities and organizations worldwide. By combining the strengths of both companies, the partnership represents a shared commitment to improving accessibility to life-saving technologies.

About Safe Life

Founded in 2019, Safe Life is a group of companies focused on providing life-saving equipment and related training. With a core business in AEDs, Safe Life has acquired numerous companies across Europe and North America since its inception.

About D-Sécurité Groupe

Founded in 2007, DSG is a key player in safety and health in France, recognized for its expertise and commitment. D-Sécurité Groupe offers global solutions to protect and save lives: medical equipment, defibrillators, fire prevention systems, and specialized safety training.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508342/Safe_Life_orange_ID_a8aa996f620f_Logo.jpg