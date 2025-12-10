Safeguard Now Protects Over 100,000 Workers Worldwide

SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard, a global leader in connected safety solutions for workers exposed to electrical hazards, has officially surpassed a major milestone: 100,000+ workers worldwide are now protected through the Safeguard solutions ecosystem—powered by the Navigator connected safety software platform and Compass series of devices.

From utility crews working in urban or rural terrain to telecom technicians, construction teams, mining operations, arborists, and oil & gas workers, Safeguard continues to expand its mission to prevent serious injuries and save lives in the field.

"This milestone represents far more than a number—it reflects our responsibility to protect workers out in the field and to give managers, supervisors, and command centers the real-time visibility they need to make faster, more informed decisions," said Tim Ledford, CEO.

"Companies choose Safeguard because we deliver something no one else does: a solution that both helps protect workers by preventing serious injuries, as well as automating and expediting a response when a workplace incident does occur. Knowing that our technology is helping keep 100,000+ people safe around the world is incredibly humbling."

The Only Safety Solution That Both Protects And Responds

Safeguard remains the only connected safety solution that delivers:

Preventive protection — warning workers when dangerous electrical hazards are detected so injuries and fatalities are prevented

— warning workers when dangerous electrical hazards are detected so injuries and fatalities are prevented Responsive protection — identifying critical incidents such as falls, no movement, head impact, man-down, arc flash, and SOS, so responders are immediately notified of the need to provide assistance

This dual-protection model empowers companies to proactively reduce accidents and mobilize an immediate response the moment an emergency occurs.

Led by Safeguard's Navigator Software Platform

The core of Safeguard's connected safety ecosystem includes the Navigator Emergency Response System console and the Navigator MobileApp which work together to provide:

Real-time visibility into worker safety

Instant alerts and location sharing when hazards or incidents occur

A unified view for managers, supervisors, and command centers

Faster, more coordinated response across teams and territories

The Compass Series devices operate as an integral part of this platform, enabling seamless preventative and responsive coverage across diverse job sites.

Powered By Safeguard's Compass Series Devices

Compass Core

A simple, easy-to-use connected safety device designed for instant protection. Workers turn it on and are immediately protected—no configuration, no setup, no learning curve.

Compass Pro

An advanced connected safety device that adds incident detection such as arc flash, man-down, falls, no movement, head impact, and SOS—delivering both preventative hazard awareness and rapid response in one.

Compass Pro IS

The Intrinsically Safe version of Compass Pro, engineered for hazardous environments where ignition risks must be minimized. It delivers the same connected safety capabilities while meeting stringent safety requirements.

About Safeguard

Safeguard is a U.S.-based leader in current and voltage safety technology, dedicated to protecting frontline workers through advanced wearable devices and intelligent safety software. Serving customers across utilities, telecommunications, mining, construction, oil & gas, and other essential industries, Safeguard empowers organizations to detect danger in real time, respond rapidly, and save lives—no matter where the work takes them.

