Sales of homes in Texas were up 4.9% in Q3 of 2025

Prices varied little, with more homes available, Texas Realtors report shows.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All but four Texas metros had more home sales in the third quarter of 2025 compared with the same time last year, and most markets recorded increases greater than the 4.9% statewide average, according to the 2025 Q3 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released today by Texas Realtors.

2025 Q3 Texas Quarterly Housing Report

"Texas is such a great place to call home," said Christy Gessler, Chairman of Texas Realtors, "that it's not surprising for home sales to remain strong. Our pro-business, pro-job atmosphere supports our state's robust economy, and Realtors are key contributors to this economic growth that is not just good for homesellers but also for the entire community."

While the median home price in Texas declined by 1.5%, more metros saw price increases, with 14 markets up and 12 down from the third quarter last year. Half of the price variations were under 2%. The median home price statewide was $335,000. The metro with the highest median home price was Austin and the lowest was Wichita Falls.

Most markets had more homes available

Active listings were up in all but three markets, most by at least 10%. The only metro with a large decline in listings was Abilene, which also had the highest percentage increase in closed sales.

Months of inventory, which measures how long it would take to sell the homes currently on the market at the current pace of sales, increased from 4.7 months last year to 5.5 months statewide in the third quarter of 2025. Four to five months of inventory generally indicates a market balanced between supply and demand, according to analysts at the Texas Real Estate Research Center. Months of inventory increased in most markets.

Homes spent longer on the market

Half of Texas metros saw increases of a week or more to the time homes spent on the market, and only three had decreases, all less than a week. Two of those declines were in Midland and Odessa, where homes spent the least time on the market of any Texas metros, at 38 and 39 days respectively. Statewide, homes stayed on the market an average of 6 days longer than during the same period last year.

"Continued demand, largely stable prices, and increasing availability point toward a healthy real estate environment in our state," Gessler said. "But every home and every potential buyer is unique. A Texas Realtor is the best resource to help you make the most of your particular situation."

New charts give side-by-side comparisons

The Texas Quarterly Housing Report now compares statistics across all 26 metro areas at a glance, with 5 pages of new charts.

