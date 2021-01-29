Sales Training Has a New Digital Home for 2021

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales leaders and sales professionals can access a trove of free sales training resources, thanks to a significantly upgraded sales training website which relaunched with the start of the new year.

The greatly revitalized website of The Brooks Group – available at BrooksGroup.com – has been purpose-built as a central and dynamic resource for sales leaders and sales pros who are looking to sharpen their skills and better face the unique challenges of today's sales landscape.

The website features the insights and expertise of The Brooks Group's world-class sales trainers, honed over the course of more than 40 years of collaborative work with some of the nation's most revered B2B and B2C companies.

"Smart sales decisions start with a keen understanding of the sales universe, in its current state," said Gary Fly, President, The Brooks Group. "We've spent 2020, like many of our clients, trying to make sense of the changed world which has resulted from the events of last year. We've taken the insights we've learned and are offering it as a public service, in a new website that uses new data, along with best-in-class legacy expertise – a combination that we believe represents the gold standard in sales training resources."

Visitors to BrooksGroup.com can access:

Blogs

Data and research

Archived webinars

Whitepapers

Videos

And eBooks that can form the basis of a 2021 sales activation plan

A deeper dive into the website provides the opportunity for visitors to get access to self-directed training modules, new hire assessments, and live interactive content. Visitors can also learn about The Brooks Group's award-winning sales training methodology – including its heralded IMPACT® Selling Virtual Training custom program – through an easy-to-follow navigational experience that showcases the company's assessment, training, and sustained learning resources.

The Brooks Group's new website was developed in association with Fungi Marketing, a North Carolina-based agency that uses data-driven insights to develop marketing content for its clients.

About The Brooks Group

Founded in 1977, The Brooks Group is a corporate sales training and sales management training company focused on helping companies build top-performing sales teams. Its training systems provide street smart, actionable strategies that help salespeople sell more effectively and sales managers coach and lead more successfully. Our no-nonsense, customizable approach skips the fluff and focuses on what will actually get results for your team. Go to BrooksGroup.com for more information.

SOURCE The Brooks Group

