Salesforce World Tour NYC Highlights Journey to Trusted AI with GRAX

Agentforce attendees learn how to easily transform Salesforce data into actionable AI

BOSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAX, Inc., a leader in Salesforce data management and protection, announced multiple Salesforce World Tour NYC events for organizations wanting to leverage Salesforce data for trusted AI. A Salesforce partner since 2017 with a 5-star AppExchange presence, GRAX's exclusive events on November 19-20, 2024, will help IT pros attending Agentforce expand their understanding of Salesforce AI opportunities, experience personalized demos, enjoy complimentary meals, and network with experts.

"AI success depends on the ability to control, protect, and trust your Salesforce data and the signals it emits. Unfortunately, most aren't set up to achieve this. That's why two-thirds of executives have reservations or actively mistrust their data and analytics," said Joe Gaska, CEO, GRAX. "GRAX's mission has always been to protect and leverage historical Salesforce data for actionable insights. We're excited to show attendees how easy it can be to get reliable AI outcomes from Salesforce history with clicks, not code."

GRAX is offering networking, demos, and knowledge-sharing opportunities on November 19 and 20. Spaces are limited, so attendees are encouraged to sign up asap for these events:

Kick-Off Happy Hour

Meet-ups at Javits Convention Center

Lunch & Learn

Dinner & Discover

Coffee Chats

GRAX continuously replicates Salesforce data, metadata, and attachments into the customer's cloud, where customers control where it's stored and who accesses it. With the recently announced GRAX Data Lakehouse and GRAX Insights, it's now easier than ever to maximize the value of historical Salesforce data by reusing it anywhere and leveraging it for actionable AI and intelligence.

About GRAX

GRAX helps organizations adapt faster by making it easy to get strategic value out of historical Salesforce data. Customers can fully own, access, and reuse all versions of their cloud application data anywhere, anytime by simply backing up or archiving it to their own cloud environment and seamlessly pushing it into their data, analytics, and AI ecosystems.

GRAX delivers unparalleled data backup, archive, recovery, and reuse functionality in a fully integrated solution. Organizations use GRAX's award-winning data protection solutions to improve business continuity, regulatory compliance, customer retention, and revenue growth. GRAX is backed by Volition Capital. Learn more at www.grax.com.

Connect with GRAX at Salesforce World Tour NYC, on Twitter @GRAXdv or LinkedIn GRAX.

Contact:

[email protected]

844-472-9387

SOURCE GRAX