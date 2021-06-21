SAMANTKA Debuts "Redemption" Music Video

Listen to "Redemption" HERE

"Redemption" was produced and written by "The Pushers" Antonio Olivera, Daniel Perez, Rafael Valencia, Keith Cooper, and Khristopher Hugh Rickards

SAMANTKA's influence on social media is on the rise, boasting nearly 36,000 followers on Instagram alone. Being a digital native, she has adeptly utilized her platform to catapult her star power and will be launching various singles throughout the Summer across all streaming platforms.

For the latest news on Samantka follow:

INSTAGRAM FACEBOOK

SOURCE East and West Entertainment