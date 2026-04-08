SANY Reports 41% Increase in 2025 Net Profit; Operating Cash Flow Reaches $2.80 Billion

BEIJING, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Heavy Industry (600031.SH, 06031.HK) reported its 2025 financial results. Revenue rose 14.73% year over year to $12.49 billion. Net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 41.18% to $1.18 billion. Net cash generated from operating activities came in at $2.80 billion, up 34.84% from a year earlier.

SANY Heavy Industry Releases 2025 Annual Results

All major segments recorded growth. Revenue from excavators, the company's core business, increased 13.73% year on year to $4.83 billion. Concrete machinery revenue rose 9.53% to $2.20 billion, while hoisting machinery revenue advanced 18.67% to $2.18 billion. Road machinery revenue grew 25.18% to $532 million. Piling machinery posted the fastest growth, with revenue jumping 35.81% to $392 million. Other segments generated $2.35 billion in revenue, up 13.28%.

The company's net profit margin improved to 9.5%, up 1.7 percentage points from a year earlier, while robust operating cash flow underscored the resilience of its earnings quality.

International operations remained a key contributor to growth in 2025. Revenue from international markets reached $7.83 billion, up 15.14% year on year, accounting for 64% of total revenue. Growth was broad-based across regions: revenue in the Asia-Pacific rose 16.17% to $3.34 billion; Europe contributed $1.75 billion, up 1.50%; the Americas generated $1.56 billion, an increase of 8.52%; and Africa posted the strongest growth, with revenue jumping 55.29% to $1.16 billion.

SANY continued to build out its global R&D network, with centers worldwide, and introduced 60 new products for international markets in 2025. Its products are now sold in more than 180 countries and regions.

Growth was driven by demand in emerging markets and stable performance in developed markets, supported by a broader local operating footprint. Looking ahead, SANY is expected to maintain its focus on Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization while continuing to broaden its portfolio in renewable energy and intelligent equipment.

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