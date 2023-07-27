SatSure Partners with Rabo Partnerships to Revolutionize Cash Flow-based Lending for Smallholder Farmers

News provided by

SatSure

27 Jul, 2023, 04:00 ET

BENGALURU, India, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SatSure, a global leader in EO space data applications, is pleased to announce its partnership with Rabo Partnerships. This strategic collaboration aims to drive the access to cash-flow based lending for smallholder farmers globally. The alliance aligns with SatSure's Banking Solution, SatSure Sage, a suite of applications designed to empower lending institutions for farmer financial inclusion, by making intelligent decisions in agricultural loan management with satellite data, location intelligence, and Machine Learning. It delivers decision intelligence for farmer credit access, underwriting, portfolio expansion and new customer acquisition, loan monitoring and loan collection management.

Continue Reading
SatSure Partners with Rabo Partnerships to Revolutionize Cash Flow-based Lending for Smallholder Farmers
SatSure Partners with Rabo Partnerships to Revolutionize Cash Flow-based Lending for Smallholder Farmers

"Rabo Partnerships is pleased to work with SatSure to increase farmer livelihoods and sustainable Agricultural Finance across the globe!" says David Gerbrands (Global Head of Advisory and Inclusive Business Ventures at Rabo Partnerships). "SatSure's and Rabo Partnerships' combined technology, network and capabilities will allow us to help financial institutions strengthen their risk management, collection, and portfolio growth to the agricultural sector, including small holder farmers."

Mr Prateep Basu, Founder & CEO of SatSure, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Leveraging our relationship with banks, we are certain that this collaboration will empower the agri-lending ecosystem to create innovative financial products for unbanked farmers based on the cash flow model rather than traditional land-based collateral, where digitization is still work in progress."

About Rabo Partnerships

Rabo Partnerships is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rabobank Group, focused on creating structural impact through the improvement of financial inclusion, private sector development and food security. Drawing on the capabilities of the Rabobank Group, it contributes with advisory, networks, digital solutions, impact finance and investments for improving rural development and agricultural sectors in emerging economies. For more information, go to Rabo Partnerships - Rabobank

About SatSure:

SatSure is a deeptech company which leverages satellite data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive decision intelligence for enterprises. It is backed by Baring Private Equity Partners India, Asian Development Bank Ventures and large banking clients turned investors, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. SatSure also launched a joint product in November 2022 with Transunion CIBIL, further highlighting the company's commitment to fostering the maturity of SatSure Sage's products for the financial inclusion of smallholder farmers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162475/SatSure_Rabo_Partnerships.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162476/Satsure_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SatSure

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.