Schneider Electric calls for rapid deployment of smart grids to accelerate energy transition

Call for global energy leaders to prioritize smart electricity grids

Urgent upgrades needed to meet net zero goals

New innovations launched at Enlit Europe 2023

PARIS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today called on energy decision makers to prioritize digital upgrades to realize the potential of sustainable, resilient, efficient and flexible Grids of the Future.

The urgent call comes as world leaders gather at COP28 in Dubai to accelerate climate action while at the same time, key players in the electric power industry meet at Enlit Europe 2023 in Paris, France, to discuss transformative solutions for Europe's electricity systems.

Schneider Electric's experts attending Enlit Europe 2023 argue the outdated grid infrastructure is holding back the energy transition and propose that increased network automation on smart grids run by smart electric utility companies can shape the future of a low-carbon energy sector.

"The real challenge of the energy transition is increasing network output and efficiency, doing that in the right way by connecting more renewables to the grid, and ensuring emissions don't rise in parallel," said Frederic Godemel, executive vice president of the Power Systems and Services division at Schneider Electric. "We simply aren't moving fast enough toward the flexible, digitalized electricity grids to enable this, despite already having the connected equipment and software technologies to do so. Government and industry leaders should respond to this call to action: upgrade or risk failing to meet our net zero goals."

At Enlit 2023, Schneider Electric is unveiling new innovations that enable electric utility companies to deploy agile grid digitalization and offer better collaboration between all actors in the electricity value chain. They include:

RM AirSeT – new pure air solution for France's national electrical distribution network: AirSeT's pure air technology eliminates the use of the potent SF 6 greenhouse gas from medium-voltage (MV) electrical equipment. RM AirSeT is the first of a new generation of gas-insulated switchgear piloted on France's MV distribution network. As part of its certification process, Enedis, Europe's largest distribution network operator, has selected Schneider Electric as one supplier of SF 6 -free equipment for substations on the French network.

AirSeT's pure air technology eliminates the use of the potent SF greenhouse gas from medium-voltage (MV) electrical equipment. RM AirSeT is the first of a new generation of gas-insulated switchgear piloted on MV distribution network. As part of its certification process, Enedis, largest distribution network operator, has selected Schneider Electric as one supplier of SF -free equipment for substations on the French network. EcoStruxure Microgrid Flex: An industry first that standardizes and simplifies microgrid configuration for faster implementation, drastically reducing project timelines. After an initial launch earlier this year, Microgrid Flex is set to expand to additional select markets in Europe .

An industry first that standardizes and simplifies microgrid configuration for faster implementation, drastically reducing project timelines. After an initial launch earlier this year, Microgrid Flex is set to expand to additional select markets in . EcoStruxure Transformer Expert: An easy-to-deploy IoT sensors and software analytics subscription for oil transformers that helps monitor transformer health and optimize maintenance through condition-based monitoring.

An easy-to-deploy IoT sensors and software analytics subscription for oil transformers that helps monitor transformer health and optimize maintenance through condition-based monitoring. EcoStruxure Power Automation System: The PowerLogic P7 protection relay, its digital twin, and the latest EcoStruxure Power Automation System Engineering and EcoStruxure System Management tools help create a virtual representation of a substation that spans its lifecycle for more reliable electrical grids, reduced maintenance costs, and optimized power management.

The protection relay, its digital twin, and the latest EcoStruxure Power Automation System Engineering and EcoStruxure System Management tools help create a virtual representation of a substation that spans its lifecycle for more reliable electrical grids, reduced maintenance costs, and optimized power management. New cloud-based EcoStruxure Distributed Energy Resource (DERMS): Now available on Microsoft Azure, EcoStruxure DERMS manages distributed energy resources (electric vehicles, energy storage and rooftop solar) to meet rapidly increasing capacity demand and enable rapid deployments with flexible customer journeys.

Now available on Microsoft Azure, EcoStruxure DERMS manages distributed energy resources (electric vehicles, energy storage and rooftop solar) to meet rapidly increasing capacity demand and enable rapid deployments with flexible customer journeys. New era of Digital Grid platform: With the latest releases of EcoStruxure Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) due out in January 2024 and EcoStruxure ArcFM, the digital grid platform is one step closer to a converged, data-centric architecture using a single network model to boost efficiency, reduce costs, improve reliability and grid efficiency.

Visit Schneider Electric at Enlit Europe 2023 (Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, booth #7.2.C70) from November 28-30, 2023, to learn more about the Grids of the Future, Electricity 4.0, network automation, and energy management solutions and services for the electric power industry.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on: X; Facebook; Linkedin; Youtube; Instagram; Blog

Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights.

Hashtags: #PressRelease #GridsOfTheFuture #Innovation #Sustainability #EnlitEurope

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2288385/Schneider_Electric_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Schneider Electric