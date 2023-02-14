Sustainability, Efficiency and Innovation were the main focuses of this year's event that took place at The Hive in Paris

The 2 day event focused on Sustainability, Business Efficiency and latest innovations to help the decarbonization of customers and partners.



RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced another successful edition of the EcoXpert Power event which took place at The Hive in Paris in January. This annual event brought together Schneider Electric's partners, customers and colleagues from across Europe. The conference featured a packed programme covering sustainability, efficiency and innovation.

Day one highlights

Schneider Electric hosts EcoXpert Power Event

The focus of the first day of the conference was 'Climate and Sustainability Challenges for All' and 'Business Opportunities for You'. Day one of the conference kicked off with a keynote speech on 'Partnering for Sustainability' and how we enter the new energy landscape with Electricity 4.0 with a focus on decarbonization. This was followed by presentations on the following topics

Challenges in the New Energy Landscape – this presentation looked at how to transform your business and buildings to decarbonize as well as tips on making sustainability a business priority for you and your customers.

– this presentation looked at how to transform your business and buildings to decarbonize as well as tips on making sustainability a business priority for you and your customers. Supporting Your Sustainability Journey Every Step of the Way – participants were given a deep dive session into everything you need to know to thrive in the New Electric World. This also covered Scope 3 tools to decarbonize your business and 'How circularity can benefit you, your partners, and your customers.'

decarbonize Business Efficiency, Business Opportunities - this session covered 'Positioning EcoXperts for success in the New Energy Landscape' along with EcoXpert partner testimonials and actionable tips and advice on how to grow your business.

"I really enjoyed sharing some insights into how Schneider has been reviewing its entire eco-system and how it operates - how it runs its factory, the way it turns its buildings into green buildings and how it manages its suppliers. The EcoXpert Power Event was a great chance to set up its partners for success so they can do the same." said Sylvain Frodé de la Forêt, Senior VP, Channels, Power Products at Schneider Electric.

Day two highlights

The main focuses of the second day of the conference were 'Marketplace Innovations' and 'Energy Management in Action'.

The second day featured a packed programme of presentations on the following topics:

Latest Innovations - improve safety and efficiency with low-voltage digital architecture, optimize your low-voltage panel footprint and increase sustainability, leverage business growth in medium voltage with green and digital solutions.

improve safety and efficiency with low-voltage digital architecture, optimize your low-voltage panel footprint and increase sustainability, leverage business growth in medium voltage with green and digital solutions. A First-Hand Insight into How Schneider Advances Efficiency in their HQ in Paris - participants were taken on a guided tour of the Hive HQ to learn how Schneider Electric optimizes energy efficiency. They were also given the opportunity to discover the latest EcoStruxure solutions at Schneider Electric's newly updated Innovation Hub.

The conference concluded with a 'Treasure Hunt' in the Louvre, which was the perfect opportunity to network with potential and existing customers, partners and Schneider Electric representatives.

"With this comprehensive conference programme, our goal was to equip customers and partners with the skills and technology to capitalise on business opportunities and accelerate a sustainable future" said Ionut Farcas, Senior Vice President, Europe & International Hub, Power Products Division at Schneider Electric.

For more information about the EcoXpert Event click on the link here: https://www.se.com/ww/en/partners/ecoxpert/

